Chemistry

Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

By B. A. Marsh
 3 days ago

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â...

nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
Author Correction: Data based model for predicting COVID-19 morbidity and mortality in metropolis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04029-6, published online 29 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Results section, under the subheading 'Predictive models,'. "Thus it is possible to know for the next few days if the number of new cases (patients) and deaths will correspond to...
Author Correction: Chlorine activated stacking fault removal mechanism in thin film CdTe solar cells: the missing piece

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25063-y, published online 23 August 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements: EPSRC Studentship 1801035; EPSRC Grant Nos. EP/P020232/1, EP/L000202, EP/R029431, EP/P020194. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed...
Author Correction: Requirement of direct contact between chondrocytes and macrophages for the maturation of regenerative cartilage

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01437-6, published online 18 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the legend of FigureÂ 2. "(a"“d) Histological images of the outer bottom group at 1 week posttransplantation. Asterisks indicate the transplanted chondrocyte layer. (a) HE staining. (b) An enlarged...
Author Correction: Deficiency of Axl aggravates pulmonary arterial hypertension via BMPR2

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02531-1, published online 24 Aug 2021. In the original version of the Article, Fig. 4a mistakenly included a surplus lane in the Pan-actin loading control western blot. This has now been corrected, displaying 14 lanes across the panel. In addition, the upper and lower part of...
Author Correction: Asymmetric requirement of Dpp/BMP morphogen dispersal in the Drosophila wing disc

In this article the grant number 310030_192659 relating to SNSF for Markus Affolter was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Chuo University, Tokyo, Japan. Biozentrum, University of Basel, Basel, Switzerland. Shinya Matsuda,Â Dimitri BieliÂ &Â Markus Affolter...
Author Correction: Plasmon-induced trap filling at grain boundaries in perovskite solar cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-021-00662-y, published online 28 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3a. The PL mapping image of Target sample (Au@PAT-modified MAPbI3) after treatment was incorrectly positioned on the Control sample (PAT-treated MAPbI3). In addition, the color scales were drawn in the wrong orientation.
Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
Author Correction: Diploid mint (M. longifolia) can produce spearmint type oil with a high yield potential

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02835-6, published online 07 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the smell descriptions of the two limonene isoforms. As a result, in the Introduction section,. "Carvone isoforms are a critical flavor component of many herbs such as caraway (Carum carvi) or...
Author Correction: Hominin and animal activities in the microstratigraphic record from Denisova Cave (Altai Mountains, Russia)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-49930-3, published online 26 September 2019. The original version of this Article contained errors in FigureÂ 3, in panels (a) and (b), where the 'Initial Upper Palaeolithic' was incorrectly given as 'Initial Middle Palaeolithic'. In addition, in panel (a), the break of the middle MP...
Author Correction: Magnetically induced currents and aromaticityÂ in ligand-stabilized Au and AuPt superatoms

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22715-x, published online 30 April 2021. The original version of this Article omitted to cite reference [23], which is relevant for a full understanding of the context of the previous work, in the final sentence of the first paragraph of the Introduction. The final sentence of the first paragraph of the introduction originally read "However, efficient self-consistent methods to calculate, analyse and visualize local MICs inside complex nanostructures have been lacking, preventing detailed analyses of...". In the corrected version, the text: 'after the pioneering work from JusÃ©lius and colleagues [10]', has been added to that sentence, and the word 'preventing' is substituted by Â´limiting'. The correct version states: "However, after the pioneering work from JusÃ©lius and colleagues [10], efficient self-consistent methods to calculate, analyse and visualize local MICs inside complex nanostructures have been lacking, limiting detailed analyses of"¦". All the references following [10] have been renumbered incrementing by one.
SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Author Correction: Covalent coupling of Spike's receptor binding domain to a multimeric carrier produces a high immune response against SARS-CoV-2

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03675-0, published online 13 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in FigureÂ 7 where a preliminary rendition was published. The original FigureÂ 7 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. A...
Advances in theoretical modeling of atomic nuclei

The atomic nucleus is a tough nut to crack. The strong interaction between the protons and neutrons that make it up depends on many quantities, and these particles, collectively known as nucleons, are subject to not only two-body forces but also three-body ones. These and other features make the theoretical modeling of atomic nuclei a challenging endeavor.
Author Correction: Cultivated and wild pearl millet display contrasting patterns of abundance and co-occurrence in their root mycobiome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04097-8, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Supplementary Information 1, where Supplementary Figure 1 was incorrectly given as Supplementary Figure 2. In addition, Supplementary Figure 2 was omitted. The original Supplementary Information 1 file is provided below. Additionally,...
Reply to: 'No direct evidence for the presence of Nubian Levallois technology and its association with Neanderthals at Shukbah Cave'

Replying to: E. Hallinan et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05072-7 (2022). An exclusive connection between Homo sapiens and Nubian Levallois technology has been posited, but remains to be demonstrated1. Our re-evaluation of the fossil and lithic material from Shukbah Cave confounds such assumptions due to the identification of a Neanderthal molar tooth alongside Nubian Levallois cores and points at the site2. Hallinan and colleagues3 question this finding, instead supporting the use of Nubian Levallois technology as a fossile directeur to track expansions of Homo sapiens. We tackle these critiques, highlighting the problematic foundations in the assertion that Nubian Levallois technology is a unique, discrete entity, resulting in its misuse to support simplistic culture-historical narratives.
Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
