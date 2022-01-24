ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

EXPLAINED: Guys Wearing Shorts During Idaho Winters

By Bill Colley
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I wear shorts in cold weather. I’m one of those guys. Shorts are comfortable. I’d wear them everywhere and also to work if I could. Some people can’t seem to help themselves. Complete strangers will make comments. The snide remarks come from the witless at the lowest end of the gene...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
visitdetroit.com

Stay Warm and Stylish in the Latest Detroit Winter Wear

Winter in Detroit is no joke. It’s gray, it’s snowy, and most of all, it’s cold. But, there are plenty of shops that offer great outfits that will keep you cozy, warm and stylish, and even help you represent the city. Check out some of the places...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
singletracks.com

Warm Après-Shred Winter Wear Roundup

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. According to Closing Time by Semisonic, “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” Well played with that wordplay. Similarly, every mountain bike ride eventually concludes when we grow hungry or chase the sunshine to its bedtime. The team here at Singletracks tests a smattering of pre- and post-ride gear every season, and the following is a collection of some favorites. This is the gear that keeps us warm while we caffeinate ahead of a pedal and covers our collected mud afterward as we quaff hops. Unlike some comprehensive roundups, this collection only includes our top picks for chillin’ out.
theforestscout.com

Winter Fashion: What Are We Wearing?

Welcome back Scouts! After coming back from winter break, I have noticed many different pieces trending. Coming back from break is one of the best times of the year, mainly because of the outfits. After winter break, this is one of those times to shine the selection we got during...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shorts#Democrats#Covid
northeastohioparent.com

Bundle Up: Winter Wear Trends

Winter is here. Samantha Probst, owner of Little Babet clothing store in Chagrin Falls, shares some of the latest winter trends for your kids. While the warmer months see bright corals, vibrant yellows and lime greens, clothes during the winter months include mustard orange-browns, cinnamon, khaki green, and brick red shades, and lots of neutrals, such as white, black and gray. Also, mellow autumn colors are always on trend during the colder months.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
95.7 KEZJ

Is Food Chain Placemat in Twin Falls Unacceptable for Work Place?

Emojis have become a normal thing in society and get used more often than they should. People will use them for full sentences, without having to use a single word. Some people, myself included, need a cheat sheet at times to know what each emoji is referencing. I am sure you, just like many of us, have at some point received a text, or seen an emoji somewhere that you had to ask someone what it meant. While I am no expert I know enough to know what most mean. There is a placemat that has made the rounds at a food chain in Twin Falls, that some people have deemed inappropriate for the workplace.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Fatherly

The Best Winter Parkas to Wear on Seriously Cold Days

Maybe you’re one of those guys who can wear mesh shorts and a fleece all winter long and not bat an eye. Good for you, you strange creature. For the rest of us, nothing beats back the cold like a big, cozy parka. No outerwear can shepherd you through the snowy, slushy, rainy, icy dregs of winter quite like one. Sure, there are other layers you could mix and match, but think of it this way: You’re not driving a speedster in a blizzard. The parka is the souped-up, tough-as-nails, historical and yet modern jacket that can stand up to rain, sleet, snow, slush, and the hated “wintry mix.” Waterproof, insulating as hell, and traditionally featuring a wide, lined hood, the best parkas are a worthy investment. From a teched-up number with a battery powered heat source, to more traditional versions that have tons of thoughtful touches, here are six men’s parkas to get you through the cold.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Mountain Lion Relaxes Near Carey, Idaho

If you like wildlife spotting, Carey looks like a good place to get started. A woman dropped me a line over the weekend and shared some pictures and a video. These were posted by her daughter, Chantel Melo. I asked Mom if she could ask her daughter for permission to post the images. A short while later, Mom wrote back and said I could.
CAREY, ID
The Eagle Times

Gardening Guy: Plan to grow winter vegetables

I am probably not the only person who is determined to lose a little weight after all those delicious but fattening meals and desserts served up over the holidays. One way to feel satisfied and lose weight is to eat more salads and enjoy more vegetables. That’s my plan, anyway, and I recently took stock of what is lingering on in my storage fridge. I still have some nice veggies from summer that still taste good and are satisfying my hunger.
HOME & GARDEN
fashionisers.com

Women’s Dress Codes Explained (and What to Wear for Each)

If you always feel like you have to guess what kind of outfits an event is calling for, don’t worry. A lot of people still feel confused by dress codes and what they mean. That said, you wouldn’t want to feel left out by coming underdressed to a big social gathering. The same is true for the opposite situation, where you’d stick out like a sore thumb if you’re overdressed for a more casual get-together.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Quite Simply a List of Our Favorite Wear-Anywhere Tees—Starting at $6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one closet staple that we all strive to get right, it is a basic tee that ticks all the right boxes. They may be a humble wardrobe piece, but are absolutely crucial as the most simple layering essential that goes with just about everything—a classic pair of jeans, your go-to blazer, dressy skirts for the office and beyond. Other factors that make a tee so da*n essential: they never go out of style, are an everlasting basic spared from...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Men’s Sweaters for Looking Cool While Staying Warm

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Sweater weather is finally upon us, and in a big way. The right sweater can make a world of difference if you’re dealing with frigid weather, and that’s no more true than when you layer up with one of the best men’s sweaters. We’ve got options aplenty for you in that regard. Whether you’re an avid sweater collector or need a few new pieces to spice up...
APPAREL
News Radio 1310 KLIX

DEJA VU: The Grocery Shortage Returns to Idaho

I walked into my neighborhood grocery store and like Old Mother Hubbard. This is like a feedback loop. I was going to buy some canned mushrooms for a sauce I was making. Pieces and stems are the least expensive. None to be found. I needed distilled water. The cupboard was bare. Distilled water is what I use in the reservoir of a CPAP mask. You normally wouldn’t believe it would be a product in short supply.
IDAHO STATE
Maryland Reporter

Do You Really Need to Wear Sunscreen in the Winter?

Most people find applying sunscreen, and then reapplying it throughout the day, quite a chore, meaning that they’re more than happy when winter rolls around and they can put their bottles of SPF away for the year. If you can relate to this, you’ll need to read on – forgoing your sunscreen in the winter could leave you dealing with a number of skin concerns.
SKIN CARE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy