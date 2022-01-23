Duchess of Cambridge 'could replace Prince Andrew as colonel of the Grenadier Guards'

Tensions may be running high in the Cambridge household during the upcoming rugby Six Nations Championship as the Duchess of Cambridge is set to become patron of the English rugby team, leaving her in direct competition with her husband, who has been the patron of the Welsh side since 2016. The couple's first competitive fixture, which will no doubt be spiked with some healthy rivalry, will be the upcoming England vs. Wales match at Twickenham on 26 February. The duke and duchess are expected to be in attendance, cheering on their respective sides.

