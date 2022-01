After a true breakout 2021, Charley Crockett has announced a month-long coast-to-coast headlining tour leading up to his return to the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA on April 29th. Crockett released two albums in 2021 - 10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand and Music City USA - and had across the board success. Crockett won “Emerging Act of the Year” at the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards and made his Austin City Limits TV debut a month later. He received billboards in Times Square from Spotify and CMT, performed at several top tier festival including Austin City Limits and Merlefest, and was featured in an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Music City USA stayed at #1 on the Americana radio charts for six straight weeks and the album debuted on 14 different Billboard charts.

