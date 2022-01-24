ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fatal Car Accident On I-10 Involving Guardrail Baffles El Pasoans

By Monika
 2 days ago
Last week, a tragic accident on I-10 was baffling El Pasoans, involving a guardrail that entered the vehicle upon impact, causing significant damage and killing the driver. Last week a woman was killed after crashing into a guardrail on I-10 east near Hiney's Sports Bar and Grill. KFOX14 reports...

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

