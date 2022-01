The Riverside City Council approved the street repair cost estimates for spring during their regular meeting on January 17th. With the recommendation of Street Supervisor Bryan Lenz, the council approved the maintenance estimate for seal coat repairs for the city to be completed by LL Pelling of North Liberty. The approved cost for base repair and a single seal coat was $3.50 per square yard. Roads that will require just a seal coat will be $2.40 per square yard and cold patch material will be $260 per ton. Pricing for per square yard repairs only increased by $.05 from the previous year. City Administrator Christine Yancey says when spring arrives, LL Pelling will review the city streets for what they think needs repair. They will then present their findings and the council will consider action on which streets to repair.

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO