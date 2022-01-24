ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China tests 2M in Beijing, lifts COVID lockdown in Xi’an

By KEN MORITSUGU - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Less than two weeks before the opening of the Winter Olympics, a few dozen...

www.ftimes.com

americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
The Independent

Who is boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics and why?

The Beijing Winter Olympics are rapidly approaching but controversy continues to shadow the Games, with several countries set to diplomatically boycott the event. Human rights organisations have repeatedly condemned China’s alleged abuses of the Uyghur Muslim minority, while there continues to be uncertainty over the safety of Peng Shuai after the former tennis player accused a Communist Party official of sexual assault.Other countries have cited the pandemic and current Covid restrictions as the reason top representatives won’t make the trip to Beijing, where the Games begin on 4 February. Countries are reluctant to deprive their athletes of the chance...
SPORTS
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
TIME

China Faces a Host of Problems and the Olympics Haven't Even Started

In summer 2008, the Beijing Olympics marked a big moment in China’s progress toward global power. With that spotlight came controversy; activists used the event to highlight the government’s human—rights abuses, but the event’s triumphalist pageantry illustrated the story of China’s rise toward prosperity and prestige for a world audience.
SPORTS
AFP

China sends second-largest incursion of jets into Taiwan defence zone

China sent 39 warplanes -- mostly fighter jets -- into Taiwan's air defence zone on Sunday, the island's government said, in the second-largest daily incursion on record. The island's defence ministry said late Sunday it saw 39 warplanes from China enter Taiwan's ADIZ -- the second-largest number of incursions on record, which is shared with October 2 last year.
POLITICS
AFP

China restricts activists' social media ahead of Olympics

Human rights activists and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in recent weeks, multiple people affected have told AFP, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Winter Olympics. "The government now wants to make sure that people don't cross the line online to poke the facade of a perfect Winter Olympic Games," said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch.
SPORTS
AFP

Lockdowns hit Pacific islands as Covid-19 defences falter

Lockdowns in Samoa and the Solomon Islands were extended Tuesday as Covid-19 outbreaks worsened in remote Pacific island nations that have previously held the pandemic at bay. Samoa extended a national lockdown to Thursday evening after cases linked to a repatriation flight from Australia last week continued to climb.
WORLD
Frankfort Times

China demands US halt Olympics 'interference'

BEIJING (AP) — China is demanding the U.S. end “interference” in the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin next month, in an apparent reference to a diplomatic boycott imposed by Washington and its allies. Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the demand in a phone call with U.S. Secretary...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

US bobsledder Williamson positive for virus, status unclear

U.S. Olympic bobsledder Josh Williamson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not fly with his teammates to China on Thursday, though he remains hopeful of getting there in time for the Beijing Games. Williamson — expected to be part of the USA-1 four-man team in Beijing — tested positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's Xi meets IOC chief Bach ahead of Winter Olympics

China's President Xi Jinping had a rare pandemic-era encounter with a foreign visitor Tuesday when he met with Olympic chief Thomas Bach as the country readies to host the Winter Games. The meeting is expected to be the first of several for the Chinese president -- who has not left the country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic -- as dignitaries including Russian President Vladimir Putin descend on Beijing for the Olympics. "Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach in Beijing on Tuesday," read a statement from Xinhua news agency. State broadcaster CCTV showed the two unmasked leaders sitting metres apart in a large room, surrounded by officials in face masks with the IOC and Chinese flags on display.
SPORTS
AFP

Hong Kong shortens on-arrival quarantine from three weeks to two

Hong Kong on Thursday shortened the mandatory quarantine for international travellers from three weeks to two, even as the city struggles to contain virus outbreaks involving Omicron and Delta variants. Like mainland China, Hong Kong is one of the few places left in the world still pursuing a "zero-Covid" strategy that has largely kept the virus at bay but left the finance hub internationally isolated. The emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant saw the city increase its travel restrictions in December -- slamming borders shut to arrivals from eight countries and banning transit passengers from more than 150 destinations. But Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Thursday said beginning February 5, the three-week mandatory quarantine period for all arrivals -- some of the longest isolation measures in the world -- will be reduced to two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU launches WTO case against China over Lithuania row

The European Union angered China on Thursday by launching a case against Beijing at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for targeting Lithuania over its stance on Taiwan. "Launching a WTO case is not a step we take lightly," said EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY

