China tests 2M in Beijing, lifts COVID lockdown in Xi’an

Hong Kong on Thursday shortened the mandatory quarantine for international travellers from three weeks to two, even as the city struggles to contain virus outbreaks involving Omicron and Delta variants. Like mainland China, Hong Kong is one of the few places left in the world still pursuing a "zero-Covid" strategy that has largely kept the virus at bay but left the finance hub internationally isolated. The emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant saw the city increase its travel restrictions in December -- slamming borders shut to arrivals from eight countries and banning transit passengers from more than 150 destinations. But Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Thursday said beginning February 5, the three-week mandatory quarantine period for all arrivals -- some of the longest isolation measures in the world -- will be reduced to two weeks.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO