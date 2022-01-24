ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LADANIVA - Vay Aman

kexp.org
 3 days ago

Ladaniva is the musical partnership between Armenian singer Jacqueline Baghdasaryan and French multi-instrumentalist Louis Thomas. Founded by the duo in 2019, they went viral in the early days of the pandemic with the release of the video for our Song of the Day, “Vay...

kexp.org

Comments / 0

kexp.org

Jayomi - Julia

Local band Jayomi has been wowing underground audiences with their dreamy take on indiepop for a few years now but didn’t release recorded music until 2019’s Wet Burrito. The album was the band’s attempt to recreate the sad yet beautiful nature of those late romantic composers through the lens of modern day indie pop music.
MUSIC
kexp.org

New Music Reviews (01/24)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJ Alex) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Yard Act, Silverbacks, Anxious, and more.
SEATTLE, WA
kexp.org

Midnight In A Perfect World: Trentemøller

Danish composer, musician, and producer Anders Trentemøller has been crafting his own expansive, lush, cinematic sonic universe through a steady run of releases dating back to the early 2000s. His critically-acclaimed 2006 debut album The Last Resort displayed a mastery of immaculate tech-house rhythms and moody downtempo beats, and he's branched off from this foundational sound and shifted towards a gauzy celestial pop sound infused with shoegaze, krautrock, noise, synthwave, and dream-pop styles. His 6th full-length studio album Memoria is scheduled to be released February 11th on his own label, In My Room Records.
MUSIC
kexp.org

Amelie Siba - hold on to me

Prague-based singer-songwriter Amelie Siba makes quiet, intimate songs that are simple in instrumentation so as to focus on Siba’s childlike falsetto which belies the maturity of her songwriting. Following 2019’s introductory EP titled It Was Nice to Meet You, Siba’s 2020 debut full-length Dye My Hair arrived when the musician was just 17 years old and went on to earn her the critics’ choice Apollo award for the Czech album of the year.
MUSIC
kexp.org

Qlowski - Folk Song

London-by-way-of-Italy art-punk outfit Qlowski is led by Michele Tellarini and Cecilia Corapi. Friends since the age of 16, the duo have dabbled with a number of sounds and influences over the past decade, which is apparent on their debut full-length Quale Futuro? which eccentrically fuses new wave and post-punk with just a flourish of twee for a sound that’s both nostalgic and refreshing.
ROCK MUSIC
The Blade

Review: Zac Harmon's new set mixes blues with other genres

Suffice it to say that when you’ve produced hits by legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Carlos Santana, you don’t need to waste your time on any ordinary guitarist. Grammy-winning producer Jim Gaines, who also has produced pop acts such as Huey Lewis and the News, sees something special in Texas-based bluesman Zac Harmon and that’s great for us, the listeners.
MUSIC
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Who is Panda on The Masked Singer? Latest clues and hints revealed

The Masked Singer viewers are eager to figure out who’s behind Panda’s costume.The reality TV series returned to our screens on New Year’s Day, with a new group of celebrities performing from inside bizarre giant costumes in a bid to outwit judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.Panda is among the contestants to compete on the 2022 series, alongside Mushroom, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Rockhopper, Firework, Poodle, and Robobunny.In week one, Panda performed “Levitating” by Dua Lipa. The biggest clues that were given about Panda were that their VT was filmed in the woods, they...
TV SHOWS
Hinton News

Teen Vocal Songstress Lillie King Proves She's “Red”-dy For The DTIC Pop Scene With Her Debut Single

Lillie King, an emerging 17-year-old dramatic pop vocalist and songwriter, will be premiering her breakthrough debut via Mon Hill Records titled Red on Friday, October 30. This lead track from her forthcoming self-titled EP, finds her landing a cheeky, clap-back lyric about a relationship's breaking point positioned among supportive female backing vocals and a brass line that brings the fire of a lost love. "Red is one of those songs that you want to dance to, but at the same time, you want to sit down and really listen to so you catch all of the little intricacies in the...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Camilla praised by leading author for championing literature

Sir Philip Pullman has praised the Duchess of Cornwall for her work championing literature, saying she has taken an active interest in the nation’s “greatest strength”.The acclaimed author joined Camilla when she visited Oxford to tour an exhibition celebrating the 400th anniversary of the publication of Robert Burton’s The Anatomy Of Melancholy, described by Sir Philip as a funny book about depression.Camilla’s Instagram based book club the Reading Room has proved popular, she holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.Sir Philip, famed for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

