The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is hosting the 10th annual Black Comic Book Festival this weekend. But aside from an exhibition on display at the library celebrating the milestone, all events are virtual for the second year in a row, thanks to surging cases of COVID-19. While it may not have the same sprawling reach as larger events like New York City Comic Con or Anime NYC, for the last decade “SchomCon” has fostered a growing community of Black comic book creators and fans who have come together to celebrate the medium and talk about their place in the comics world. And thanks in part to the decision to stream panel discussions online, the Black Comic Book Festival has spent the last two years stretching beyond the hallways of the library, to draw guests and audience members from around the world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO