The upcoming ABC comedy series “Maggie” will now debut on Hulu rather than the broadcast network, Variety has confirmed. The single-camera show was originally ordered to series at ABC in May 2021. A premiere date for the newly christened Hulu original will be announced at a later date. This is the latest example of a show meant for broadcast to make the move to a streaming service owned by the broadcaster’s parent company. ViacomCBS recently moved the CBS dramas “SEAL Team” and “Evil” to Paramount Plus after they had initially aired on broadcast. Meanwhile, Peacock has aired the comedy series “AP Bio” after...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO