ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

US Deaths From Rabies in 2021 Reached Highest Number in a Decade

realtree.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, rabies took the life of five people in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s the highest number of deaths from the disease in a decade. According to The New York Times, direct contact with a bat resulted in three of...

www.realtree.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Death rate from cancer has dropped 30% over the last decade

The cancer death rate in the US fell by 32 per cent between 1991 and 2019, according to a new report released on Wednesday.The American Cancer Society also states that the sharp fall in mortality rates translates to around 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths over the same period – had the rate stayed unchanged, Axios reported.The ACS go on to cite several key reasons for this encouraging trend. Compared to 1991, cancer screenings are far more accessible today in the US, while the ever-declining number of smokers in the Western hemisphere has also helped massively. Similarly, individuals who do go...
CANCER
BBC

Daily US death toll from Covid now matches Delta

The number of Americans dying each day from Covid-19 now stands as high as it did during the Delta variant's peak, a grim figure that experts believe will rise. Statistics show that an average of over 2,000 people are dying from the virus in the US every day, roughly on par with the deaths seen in late September.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Idaho State
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut weekly test positivity rate at 17%; highest number of weekly COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 2021

Connecticut’s weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate and its number of hospitalizations fell Thursday to their lowest points in weeks as officials voiced cautious optimism that the state may be nearing the end of its last significant surge of COVID-19. “Now there seems to be more of a consensus building that this omicron wave may well be the last major wave of infection,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabies Virus#Cdc#Immune System#The New York Times
WLNS

COVID-19 booster drive is faltering in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant. Just 40% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose, according to the Centers for Disease […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy