Looking back at the rebooted survival horror of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was first released in 2000, and since then it’s become a classic among fans of the franchise. It was first released for the Nintendo 64, and has been re-released for a variety of platforms, including the Gamecube, Wii, Wii U, and 3DS, and soon it’s going to reach the newest generation of Nintendo consoles too, via the Switch Online Expansion Pass subscription model. The game borrowed fairly heavily from its 1998 predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, in terms of gameplay, graphics, and musical scoring. However, there was a newfound darkness threaded through Majora’s Mask that was previously absent from most titles in the franchise. This made Majora’s Mask into a turning point among Legend of Zelda games, and its popularity possibly impacted the course of games yet to come.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO