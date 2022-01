The Blues are dominating games but somehow just can’t seem to score. Should their boss be worried? By Jessy Parker Humphreys. Emma Hayes is facing a rare problem. You have to go back to October 2018 to find the last time Chelsea failed to score in back-to-back WSL games. In fact, that was the end of a run where the Blues managed only two goals across their opening six games in the league. It was a start to the season that Chelsea were unable to recover from, leaving them out of the Champions League places, and arguably providing the catalyst for the supersonic development which has seen them win five of the six domestic trophies available to them over the subsequent two seasons. It would be another 38 months before they failed to score in a league fixture.

