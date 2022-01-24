Westbound Lane Closure on Hwy 50 at 12th Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Water Department has issued an update on the repair of a water main break in the Garners Ferry/Devine Street corridor at Wildcat Road/Rosewood Drive that has been causing traffic issues for a week. Traffic in that one block stretch along Devine Street between Wildcat Road...
The intersection of Angeline Rd E and SR 410 Hwy will have 1 lane closed Tuesday night and possibly Wednesday night, from 8 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. View the map. Flaggers will be placed to provide access into and out of affected area. Thank you for your patience while crews complete work for the Fennel Creek Trail 2B-2 project.
Construction will shut down part of Sam Allen Road. From Sunday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 29, a portion of Sam Allen Road (CR 580) will be closed off, due to construction. Lane closures along Sam Allen Road will run east of its intersection with Paul Buchman Highway (SR 39A),...
A delayed pedestrian bridge over the BNSF railroad in Temple will soon be completed — but will lead to lane closures on busy South 31st Street. The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the two northbound lanes of South 31st, but will use the two southbound lanes for motorists driving north and south.
St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – Traffic Update / Road Closure: St. Lucie Lane will be closed to all thru traffic at the railroad crossing between Jan. 25 through Feb. 7. This closure will be in place in order for the railroad crossing to be reconstructed. During this time, motorists...
A nighttime lane closure has been scheduled for Rosedale Highway. One lane will be closed in both directions on Rosedale Highway between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday and continuing until Jan. 28. The closure is needed for curb and gutter removal. One...
The KYTC plan to restrict westbound traffic on Interstate 24 to one lane near the 11 mile marker on Tuesday. The lane closure is just east of KY 2187/Husband Road Paducah Exit 11 Interchange. The closure is to allow repairs to a number of shoulder washouts along the roadway embankment between the 11 and 12 mile marker.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a portion of Interstate 20 in Smith County previously closed due to a Friday morning crash has reopened. According to DPS, both westbound lanes of travel on I-20 near Highway 271 were closed around 5 a.m. and traffic was being diverted onto the shoulder for passing.
Northbound Loop 303 will be reduced to one lane between Happy Valley and Lone Mountain parkways from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. The northbound Loop 303 on-ramp at Happy Valley Parkway will also be closed during this time. Southbound Loop 303 will be reduced to one lane...
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans reported all southbound lanes of Highway 99 just south of Highway 198 are currently closed due to a big rig truck that flipped over. Crews are en route to the scene to remove the truck. Caltrans did not give an estimated time of opening. This story is developing and […]
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — Authorities shut down both westbound lanes of US Highway 18/151 at County Highway JG on Friday following a head-on collision between a car and semi. Dane County dispatchers said they received a called around 4:05 a.m. about the accident. Crews were immediately sent out, but...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A five-vehicle crash caused traffic issues for some Lowcountry commuters on Thursday morning. Around 8:20 a.m., North Charleston Fire reported the collision took place on the westbound side of Interstate 526. At that time, the two left lanes were closed. Current Roadway Conditions: ABC...
NEW ORLEANS — Some parts of Causeway Boulevard will be limited by roadwork on Thursday, officials said. Drivers heading west on W Napoleon Avenue at Causway Boulevard should know that one of the left-turn lanes is closed. The left-turn lanes on Causeway Boulevard, northbound and southbound, are also closed....
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., traffic will be switched from the current I-40 westbound frontage road to the new I-40 westbound frontage road. On Thursday, Jan. 27, I-40 westbound will be...
Spring Garden street in reserve township will be closed for two weeks. Traffic will be detoured onto Mt. Cho road. Port Authority riders will also be impacted. Two dozen stops on the Seven Spring Garden bus route will be in-service.
Commuters in Sioux Falls may be facing some delays on one of the city's busiest streets. The city says a lane closure will impact traffic on West 41st Street, Wednesday (January 19). Beginning at 9:00 AM, the westbound center lane on West 41st Street will be closed west of South...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have announced that Richmond Tree Experts will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the Spur for tree removal beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 7 a.m. through Friday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. The Spur, between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, will remain open, but motorists should expect delays.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem announced extended lane closures for a busy road in Winston-Salem. Officials said that the left lane of Silas Creek Parkway will be closed in both directions Thursday between Country Club Road and Goodyear Drive. The closures are due to emergency repairs being...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Watch out for lane closures on Airport Blvd near the 23rd Street intersection until Jan. 21. Yesterday, Jan. 13, the ILM Airport announced via Twitter that lanes will close due to construction in the area. They advise travelers to plan for potential delays until the lanes are completely reopened.
