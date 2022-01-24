Westbound Lane Closure on Hwy 50 at 12th Street

The intersection of Angeline Rd E and SR 410 Hwy will have 1 lane closed Tuesday night and possibly Wednesday night, from 8 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. View the map. Flaggers will be placed to provide access into and out of affected area. Thank you for your patience while crews complete work for the Fennel Creek Trail 2B-2 project.

BONNEY LAKE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO