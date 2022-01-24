ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

H2-dominated Atmosphere as an Indicator of Second-generation Rocky White Dwarf Exoplanets

Zifan Lin, Sara Seager, Sukrit Ranjan, Thea Kozakis, Lisa Kaltenegger. Following the discovery of the first exoplanet candidate transiting a white dwarf (WD), a "white dwarf opportunity" for characterizing the atmospheres of terrestrial exoplanets around WDs is emerging. Large planet-to-star size ratios and hence large transit...

The Independent

‘Tug of war’ between Earth, Moon and Sun could be driving tectonic plate movements

The tectonic plates making up the rigid shell of the Earth are always moving, impacting life on our planet in various ways.These huge plates may move slowly, but they create many of the Earth’s unique topographical features such as mountains, chasms, individual islands, archipelagoes and ocean trenches – all on a continental scale.Earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis, however, are all also the result of the constant flux of the lithosphere – the rocky crust and the upper part of the mantle.An average tectonic plate may move around 40mm a year – roughly the same speed as a fingernail grows – while...
KION News Channel 5/46

Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery

By Ashley Strickland, CNN While mapping radio waves across the universe, astronomers happened upon a celestial object releasing giant bursts of energy — and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. The spinning space object, spotted in March 2018, beamed out radiation three times per hour. In those moments, it became the brightest source of The post Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery appeared first on KION546.
Sara Seager
The Independent

SpaceX rocket on course to crash into moon, astronomers warn

A SpaceX rocket that launched almost seven years ago is on a collision course with the moon, experts have warned.The Falcon 9 booster, which launched in February 2015 as part of an interplanetary mission, has been following a chaotic orbit since running out of fuel following its mission.The four-tonne rocket is expected to hit the moon at a velocity of 2.58km/s at some point in the coming weeks.The space junk is being tracked by Bill Gray, the creator of the Guide astronomy software used to monitor near-Earth objects, asteroids, minor planets and comets.The astronomer put out a call for other...
The Independent

Hot stuff: Lab hits milestone on long road to fusion power

With 192 lasers and temperatures more than three times hotter than the center of the sun, scientists hit — at least for a fraction of a second — a key milestone on the long road toward nearly pollution-free fusion energy. Researchers at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself — a major feat because fusion requires such high temperatures and pressures that it easily fizzles out. The ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat, by smooshing...
The Independent

Scientists break through major milestone in harnessing fusion energy

Scientists have made a major stride towards turning fusion energy into a viable energy source.The research could allow for the creation of a whole new kind of sustainable energy source that in turn could revolutionise the way we power our world.Nuclear fusion is perhaps best known as the process that powers stars. Researchers hope that it could be brought down to Earth, and harnessed as a sustainable source of power.But creating it in laboratories has proven difficult. It uses far more energy than it produces, and so remains largely useless at a large scale.Now scientists say they have successfully...
AFP

Three, two, one: astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon

A chunk of a SpaceX rocket that blasted off seven years ago and was abandoned in space after completing its mission will crash into the Moon in March, experts say. The rocket was deployed in 2015 to put into orbit a NASA satellite called the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR). Since then, the second stage of the rocket, or booster, has been floating in what mathematicians call a chaotic orbit, astronomer Bill Gray told AFP Wednesday. It was Gray who calculated the space junk's new collision course with the Moon.
SpaceRef

RIT scientists confirm a highly eccentric black hole merger for the first time

For the first time, scientists believe they have detected a merger of two black holes with eccentric orbits. According to a paper published in Nature Astronomy by researchers from Rochester Institute of Technology’s Center for Computational Relativity and Gravitation and the University of Florida, this can help explain how some of the black hole mergers detected by LIGO Scientific Collaboration and the Virgo Collaboration are much heavier than previously thought possible.
Nature.com

JWST's quest for indications of life on planets and exoplanets

Given the recent revelations concerning the potential discovery of phosphine in its atmosphere, one of the most obvious starting places to hunt for biosignatures is Venus. Unfortunately, JWST's orbital configuration won't allow the spacecraft to observe our neighbour; but thankfully, the Solar System provides no shortage of targets to aim for instead, such as Mars.
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Detect Water Vapor in The Atmosphere of a 'Super Neptune' Exoplanet

New Year's Day comes around once every 47.5 hours on the roughly Neptune-sized exoplanet TOI 674b, which makes it something of a rare creature. In spite of years of hunting, surprisingly few middle-sized gas giants have ever been seen with orbits shorter than a few days in length, creating what astronomers refer to as a Neptunian desert of incredibly hot, star-skimming planets of intermediate masses.
astrobiology.com

Photochemical Runaway in Exoplanet Atmospheres: Implications for Biosignatures

NH3 column-averaged mixing ratio as a function of net surface flux for an Earth-sized planet with an H2-dominated atmosphere for the Cold Haber World scenario (Seager et al. 2013a,b).NH3 surface deposition is assumed to be negligible due to surface saturation in this scenario. Our standard case (red solid line) corresponds to a planet orbiting an M dwarf star with low wet and dry deposition of atmospheric species (Table 3; Section 2.1), representing a planet with inefficient biological consumption of atmospheric species. We also show sensitivity test calculations for an otherwise-identical planet with high wet and dry deposition of non-NH3 species (red dashed line; Table 3), with elevated surface temperature (pink dashed line), and with elevated surface and stratospheric temperatures (hot pink dashed line) due to assumed warming by NH3 and/or its photochemical products. The yellow solid line shows NH3 accumulation for a Sun-like stellar host. Modern biological O2 production (net of biological consumption) is demarcated by a green line (Zahnle et al. 2006), and estimates of modern and pre-industrial NH3 flux to the atmosphere are represented by purple and blue shaded regions (Bouwman et al. 1997; Zhu et al. 2015). NH3 enters photochemical runaway at biochemically plausible surface production fluxes for M-dwarfs, but not Sunlike stars.
SpaceRef

Future trillion dollar ‘space economy’ threatened by debris, WVU researcher says

The space economy is on track to be valued at a trillion dollars by the end of 2030, according to Piyush Mehta, assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at West Virginia University. Yet space assets–equipment that is placed in space such as navigation, weather and communication satellites that serve our society daily–are threatened by space debris.
SpaceRef

Chairs Johnson and Beyer Celebrate James Webb Space Telescope Reaching Orbit

Today, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) successfully reached its final destination at the second Lagrange point (L2). Over the next five months of commissioning, JWST will align its optics and calibrate its scientific instruments before the telescope begins collecting data. The main goals of Webb’s mission include searching for the first galaxies formed in the universe, observing the formation of stars, building our understanding of the evolution of galaxies, and measuring physical and chemical properties of planetary systems. JWST is an international collaboration among the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
SpaceRef

Northrop Grumman Celebrates Webb Telescope’s Arrival at Lagrange Point 2

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, built in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), arrived at its solar orbit, Lagrange Point 2 (L2), marking the completion of its million mile journey and the first month of its half-year long commissioning period. L2 is a point in space about a...
astrobiology.com

ExoCAM: A 3D Climate Model for Exoplanet Atmospheres

Contour plots showing surface temperature, outgoing longwave radiation (OLR), 500 mb vector winds, liquid cloud water, and ice cloud water for hab1 (left) and hab2 simulations respectively. The TRAPPIST-1 Habitable Atmosphere Intercomparison (THAI) project was initiated to compare 3D climate models that are commonly used for predicting theoretical climates of...
SpaceRef

Study probes Earth’s turbulent past to explain where oceans came from

The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest a chemical compound that — although now extinct — could have preserved water deep underground in the violent era when massive collisions must have evaporated the Earth’s surface water. Due to its importance and originality, the paper was highlighted as an “editors’ suggestion” and featured in the Physics magazine.
astrobiology.com

Prospects For Water Vapor Detection In The Atmospheres Of Temperate And Arid Rocky Exoplanets Around M-dwarf Stars

Schematic representation of the multiple moist climate equilibrium states on synchronously rotating arid planets when the surface water is trapped by the substellar tropopause as a substellar oasis (a), entirely evaporated into the atmosphere in a post-runaway greenhouse climate state (b), and is trapped by the nightside surface as ice caps (c). The vertical axis represents the cold trapping strength between the nightside surface and substellar tropopause. The hydrological cycle is dominated by the cold trap on the nightside surface when α 1 and at the substellar tropopause when α 1.
SpaceRef

James Webb Space Telescope Has Arrived At L2

Today, at 2 p.m. EST, Webb fired its onboard thrusters for nearly five minutes (297 seconds) to complete the final postlaunch course correction to Webb's trajectory. This mid-course correction burn inserted Webb toward its final orbit around the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, or L2, nearly 1 million miles away from the Earth.
