H2-dominated Atmosphere as an Indicator of Second-generation Rocky White Dwarf Exoplanets

NH3 column-averaged mixing ratio as a function of net surface flux for an Earth-sized planet with an H2-dominated atmosphere for the Cold Haber World scenario (Seager et al. 2013a,b).NH3 surface deposition is assumed to be negligible due to surface saturation in this scenario. Our standard case (red solid line) corresponds to a planet orbiting an M dwarf star with low wet and dry deposition of atmospheric species (Table 3; Section 2.1), representing a planet with inefficient biological consumption of atmospheric species. We also show sensitivity test calculations for an otherwise-identical planet with high wet and dry deposition of non-NH3 species (red dashed line; Table 3), with elevated surface temperature (pink dashed line), and with elevated surface and stratospheric temperatures (hot pink dashed line) due to assumed warming by NH3 and/or its photochemical products. The yellow solid line shows NH3 accumulation for a Sun-like stellar host. Modern biological O2 production (net of biological consumption) is demarcated by a green line (Zahnle et al. 2006), and estimates of modern and pre-industrial NH3 flux to the atmosphere are represented by purple and blue shaded regions (Bouwman et al. 1997; Zhu et al. 2015). NH3 enters photochemical runaway at biochemically plausible surface production fluxes for M-dwarfs, but not Sunlike stars.

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO