Want a free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme? Donate blood

If cooking is an art, cheese is vegan cheesemaker Megan Schmitt’s canvas. For her, cheese must not only taste delicious but also look beautiful. She launched her business, Cheeze & Thank You, in June 2019 after having made plant-based cheeses for more than six years. You can now find her products, including black garlic truffle fontina and herbed feta, at Whole Foods stores in the Chicago area. Schmitt’s interest in making vegan cheese grew out of her own shift to plant-based eating. “I dabbled with vegetarianism when I was a young child,” she says. “As soon as I found out where...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO