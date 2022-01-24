ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Doctors Fight Tobacco Takeover of Inhaled Medicines

By Allison Shelley
Medscape News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tobacco giant has stepped into the healthcare business and respiratory specialists are doing their best to thwart the move. The Forum of International Respiratory Societies – representing 70,000 members worldwide – has served "official notice" that their organizations and members "cannot condone" new interactions with any enterprise "wholly owned by...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

Video-Observed Therapy Tied to Medication Adherence in Patients With Tuberculosis

(Reuters Health) - Tuberculosis patients may have better medication adherence with video-observed therapy than with traditional direct observation, a systematic review and meta-analysis suggests. Researchers examined data from nine studies of people with tuberculosis including 1,091 individuals who received video-observed therapy and 1,309 who had direct observation for treatment. Among...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medscape News

Pfizer and BioNTech Launch Trial of Omicron-Targeted COVID Vaccine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Tuesday they started a clinical trial to test a new version of their vaccine specifically designed to target the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which has eluded some of the protection provided by the original two-dose vaccine regimen. Banking on volunteers...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Tobacco Companies#Tobacco Products#Tobacco Industry#British#Vectura#Philip Morris#Webmd#Medscape
Medscape News

Medical Thrillers Raise Nearly $90K for Doctors Without Borders

Patients who walk into orthopedic surgeon Richard Brown's office in Del Mar, California, might be curious about the unexpected poster hanging on the waiting room wall: a jaguar emerges from the darkness, half cast in shadow, with "Scalpel's Plunge" in blood-red letters scrawled across the top. The poster celebrates Brown's second novel, Scalpels Plunge: End of the Party, which was released in November 2021.
DEL MAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Santa Fe Reporter

The Doctor is In

Last week, the state Health Department switched up its weekly COVID-19 news conference, shortening it in length, and requiring reporters to send questions ahead of time, which were then selected and read by Transportation Department Communications Director Marisa Maez and answered by Acting Health Secretary and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase. That format has already changed after some criticism from journalists and Scrase will be meeting with reporters at 1 pm Wednesday, Jan. 26 (the news conference will post afterward on the health department’s Facebook page).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Ivermectin as Potential COVID-19 Treatment Gets Studied at Duke University

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Doctors at Duke University are leading a national study to test whether three drugs could effectively treat COVID-19 — including ivermectin — according to The News & Observer. The study, which began last summer,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
PennLive.com

Ivermectin to treat COVID-19? Doctors at Duke University are studying the controversial drug to try to provide a definitive answer in pandemic fight

Could ivermectin really be helpful in the fight against COVID-19 or is it best left to deworming horses and fighting river blindness?. Doctors at Duke have been studying the answer to those questions since the summer, according to a recent report in “The News & Observer.” It’s a study — two other drugs and their effectiveness against the virus are being tested, too — that everyone will want to keep an eye on. And, it’s a study that two groups in particular — those who have championed the drug in the fight against COVID-19, and those who have ridiculed its use, particularly the dosing and version used in animals, in humans — will likely watch closely.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Compassionate care in medicine minor teaches doctors of tomorrow

Featuring an up-and-coming intersection of psychology, biology and neuroscience, the compassionate care in medicine (CCIM) minor within Notre Dame’s College of Science teaches students the science of compassion. CCIM is part of the Ruth M. Hillebrand Center for Compassionate Care in Medicine and is led by director Dr. Dominic...
NOTRE DAME, IN
oknursingtimes.com

Tobacco Cessation Treatment Offered

Do you have a New Year’s resolution to quit tobacco? If so, the TSET Health Promotion Research Center (HPRC) offers treatment that may help. The HPRC offers tobacco cessation treatment through the Tobacco Treatment Research Program (TTRP) at no cost to participants. The TTRP provides tobacco cessation counseling services (in-person or by telephone), nicotine patches and nicotine lozenges or gum all at no cost, regardless of insurance status. Additionally, there are opportunities to participate in paid tobacco cessation research studies involving smartphone apps, prescription medications and monetary rewards for quitting. Transportation assistance is even available for eligible and interested adults. TTRPs new and innovative treatment interventions may help even those who have had difficulty quitting smoking in the past. To participate in the program, participants must be 18 years or older and use cigarettes or other nicotine products.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AZFamily

Tempe doctors studying natural medicines to treat long COVID

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the pandemic continues, many people are still dealing with lingering COVID-19 symptoms. They are called long haulers, and some are facing brain fog, fatigue, chronic pain, even depression and anxiety. "The reality is that there are people who are struggling with long COVID now,...
TEMPE, AZ
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Are Changing State Medical Board Rules So It’s Easier For Doctors To Prescribe Hydroxychloroquine And Ivermectin

Republicans in states across the country are pushing bills that would prohibit medical boards from disciplining doctors who promote, prescribe, and distribute unfounded COVID treatments that the Federal Drug Administration has said are ineffective and, in some cases, dangerous. At least 11 state legislatures have introduced bills that limit medical...
U.S. POLITICS
Medscape News

Antihyperglycemic Drugs Likely Effective for NAFLD

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Three different classes of antihyperglycemic drugs - PPAR agonists, GLP-1R agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors - showed promise in treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in a systematic review. "Although our systematic review...supports the efficacy of PPAR agonists or GLP-1R agonists in improving histological features of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Lifetime Workplace Exposure to Pesticides Tied to Increased COPD Risk

A new study suggests that cumulative workplace exposure to pesticides over a lifetime may increase the risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), independent of other risk factors such as smoking and asthma. These findings were published in the journal Thorax . In a previous study, the authors had...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy