Doctors Fight Tobacco Takeover of Inhaled Medicines

Do you have a New Year’s resolution to quit tobacco? If so, the TSET Health Promotion Research Center (HPRC) offers treatment that may help. The HPRC offers tobacco cessation treatment through the Tobacco Treatment Research Program (TTRP) at no cost to participants. The TTRP provides tobacco cessation counseling services (in-person or by telephone), nicotine patches and nicotine lozenges or gum all at no cost, regardless of insurance status. Additionally, there are opportunities to participate in paid tobacco cessation research studies involving smartphone apps, prescription medications and monetary rewards for quitting. Transportation assistance is even available for eligible and interested adults. TTRPs new and innovative treatment interventions may help even those who have had difficulty quitting smoking in the past. To participate in the program, participants must be 18 years or older and use cigarettes or other nicotine products.
Comments / 0