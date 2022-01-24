ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite players will be able to earn Credits in the Season 2 Battle Pass

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article343 Industries plans to let players earn Credits in Halo Infinite during the game’s second season. In a message posted to the official Halo Waypoint forums, the developer announced that Credits will be earnable through...

egmnow.com

