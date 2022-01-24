Halo Infinite players will be able to earn Credits in the Season 2 Battle Pass

The issue can be seen on both the PC and Xbox One versions of the game. Halo Infinite has received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike since its release, but that doesn’t mean that the 343 Industries title is free from issues. Despite the game’s multiplayer being a win for the company, players took to social media early in the title’s lifespan to complain about the lack of Slayer mode and other personal gripes. This, as is so often the case, led to Halo Infinite‘s subreddit being temporarily locked due to toxicity. A recent problem is more tangible, spreading to both the PC and Xbox One versions of Infinite.

