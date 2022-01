Tomorrow, singer/songwriter Steph Green is set to release her debut album, Thanks for That. Following her two 2019 EPs, Green recorded her debut over the course of three years, moving between various houses in New Orleans. In between recording, she also contributed to other records, including albums from Pony Hunt and Duff Thompson, the latter of which engineered and co-produced the record. The album is out everywhere tomorrow, but today Green is sharing an early listen to Thanks for That exclusively with Under the Radar.

