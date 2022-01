Fortunately my circle of friends includes conflicting opinions on just about everything. On Covid they run the gamut from very cautious to “the hell with it, lets party.”. My friends do not represent the universe, but as I read from a variety of news sources they are not too far off. And that worries me. What happens when public health gets individualized to the point that it is simply private health? And if that is where we are, how did we get here?

EDUCATION ・ 8 HOURS AGO