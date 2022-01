Adding that markets are at levels typically consistent with corrections and relatively low returns over the next 1 to 5 years. That's an interesting take but perhaps one that is probable considering the inflation and central bank backdrop. However, there is still a ton of money floating around and with real yields barely enticing, TINA might still be the way to go if we do see any deep retracements/corrections in the months ahead.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO