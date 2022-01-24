Branchwater Farms

Day Spring Farm is a very private, secluded yet serene, 100 acres in the hills & foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. You can feel the abundance of character and charm as you ride or drive down the long driveway. Surrounded by hundreds of protected acres, yet not in easement, this property has the perfect balance of open and wooded land. Located in the heart of horse country and in the Piedmont Fox Hunt territory, there is lots of ride-out too. The incredible views cannot be missed while walking out to catch your horses in the back pastures, and the sound of the birds and wildlife is truly captivating. Approximately 65 acres remain wooded allowing for exceptional timber cutting, hunting, hiking, camping, riding, 4-wheeling, and all of your outdoor adventures. This charming federal style-all brick farmhouse is surrounded by about 35 acres of open, lush & green pastures with 4-board fencing, automatic waterers & oversized run-in sheds. A 12-stall horse stable sits a good distance from the house, along with a luxurious chicken coop, a massive workshop, a sawdust building, a large riding ring, a pond and spring house, and so much more! Just outside of the home is an in-ground pool with a proper 2-story stone pool house/office/guest house. The pool house used to be an old smokehouse many years ago and has been thoughtfully converted into an office which has its own kitchenette, & bathroom with heat/A/C. In addition to the separate pool house/office/guest house, the barn conveniently has its own 1-bedroom income-producing apartment. The main home features a grand and spacious entryway with wide stairs leading all the way up to the 3rd floor. Large windows throughout, provide lots of natural light and farm views in every direction. There are 5″ Heart Pine hardwood floors on the first and second floor and a fireplace in every room! The Kitchen was recently remodeled, has a wood stove, updated appliances, and all the essentials. The whole home has been upgraded to geothermal heating and air conditioning and is all ready for its new owners to enjoy. Seller needs a 2 month rent-back & please contact listing agent for items that do not convey. Please call to schedule an appointment today, you won’t be disappointed!

UPPERVILLE, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO