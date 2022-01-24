ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hook, NY

Branchwater Farms

By Jamie Larson
ruralintelligence.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBranchwater Farms in Red Hook New York is one of the latest small, family-run distilleries to enter the increasingly crowded local wine and spirits market, launching their first batch of gin last June. While it can be hard to stand out, Branchwater’s husband and wife team, Kevin Pike and Robin Touchet...

ruralintelligence.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Junction City Daily Union

On the Farm: Copperwood Farm

“Some people have Jet skis, some people have bass-boats, some people like to go to casinos or to Florida on vacation or they travel the world,” Chris Wood, owner of Copperwood Farm, stated. “For us? It’s our goats.”. Cashmere is a natural fabric known for its softness,...
AGRICULTURE
middleburglife.com

Day Spring Farm

Day Spring Farm is a very private, secluded yet serene, 100 acres in the hills & foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. You can feel the abundance of character and charm as you ride or drive down the long driveway. Surrounded by hundreds of protected acres, yet not in easement, this property has the perfect balance of open and wooded land. Located in the heart of horse country and in the Piedmont Fox Hunt territory, there is lots of ride-out too. The incredible views cannot be missed while walking out to catch your horses in the back pastures, and the sound of the birds and wildlife is truly captivating. Approximately 65 acres remain wooded allowing for exceptional timber cutting, hunting, hiking, camping, riding, 4-wheeling, and all of your outdoor adventures. This charming federal style-all brick farmhouse is surrounded by about 35 acres of open, lush & green pastures with 4-board fencing, automatic waterers & oversized run-in sheds. A 12-stall horse stable sits a good distance from the house, along with a luxurious chicken coop, a massive workshop, a sawdust building, a large riding ring, a pond and spring house, and so much more! Just outside of the home is an in-ground pool with a proper 2-story stone pool house/office/guest house. The pool house used to be an old smokehouse many years ago and has been thoughtfully converted into an office which has its own kitchenette, & bathroom with heat/A/C. In addition to the separate pool house/office/guest house, the barn conveniently has its own 1-bedroom income-producing apartment. The main home features a grand and spacious entryway with wide stairs leading all the way up to the 3rd floor. Large windows throughout, provide lots of natural light and farm views in every direction. There are 5″ Heart Pine hardwood floors on the first and second floor and a fireplace in every room! The Kitchen was recently remodeled, has a wood stove, updated appliances, and all the essentials. The whole home has been upgraded to geothermal heating and air conditioning and is all ready for its new owners to enjoy. Seller needs a 2 month rent-back & please contact listing agent for items that do not convey. Please call to schedule an appointment today, you won’t be disappointed!
UPPERVILLE, VA
modernfarmer.com

Farming on the Spectrum

Everyone wants to hand water the plants. There are dozens—hundreds—of individual tasks that have to be done on a farm at any given time. But at Growing Solutions in Chicago, everyone fights over the hand watering. Why is that the most popular chore? Maybe because it’s just not...
CHICAGO, IL
kprl.com

Food & Farm News 01.26.2022

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is awarding $223,000 in 2021 Cal-Ag Plate program funds. That money will go for projects that will promote and administer agricultural education and leadership programs for students, teachers and youth under the 2021 California special interest license plate grant program. The Cal-Ag Plate...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Red Hook, NY
KTLO

Walmart investing in vertical farming

BENTONVILLE, Ark., and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Walmart signed an agreement Tuesday to invest in Plenty, an indoor vertical farming company, as part of its $400M Series E funding round subject to a regulatory approval. Walmart’s equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to utilize Plenty’s indoor vertical farming technology platform to deliver fresh produce to Walmart retail stores. As part of the investment, at closing, Walmart will also join Plenty’s board of directors.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Sun-Gazette

Farm show fun

Visitors walk through one of the livestock barns during the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Jan. 13. There was a sparse crowd in attendance. Above middle, visitors take photos in front of the butter sculpture. Above right, Kalleigh, 6, left, and her sister Addison, 3, Sentz of Wrightsville watch a chicken hatch. At right, Rebecca Gates, Miss First Frontier 2020 & 2021, waves to the crowd during a practice early Thursday morning as before she and the pageant contestants line up in on the floor of the New Holland Large Arena.
HARRISBURG, PA
Kansas City Star

Walmart Bets on the Future of Farming

Walmart sells an awful lot of produce and now the retailer wants to help change how it's grown. The Bentonville, Ark., retail giant agreed to invest in Plenty, the South San Francisco vertical-farming company. The investment, which the two companies declined to specify, is part of a $400 million Series...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botanical Gin#Fruit#Europe#Branchwater Farms#Polaner Selections#Austrian
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: Musk Ox Farm

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit the Musk Ox Farm in Palmer, Alaska. The farm aims to domesticate a species that used to roam Earth at the same time as the saber-toothed cat and woolly mammoth.
PALMER, AK
winemag.com

Fox Farm The Cabin

This is a well-made lager, with crackery malt notes, a crisp yeast quality and a pinch of smoke that takes a while to reveal itself. When it does, it is soft, delicate and sweet. It's the kind of beer that can be consumed pint after pint without too much bitterness or smoke on the finish. John Holl.
FOOD & DRINKS
hackaday.com

Better Farming Through Electricity

Chinese researchers are reporting that applying an electric field to pea plants increased yields. This process — known as electroculture — has been tested multiple times, but in each case there are irregularities in the scientific process, so there is still an opportunity for controlled research to produce meaningful data.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
CBS Boston

Business Ramping Up At Massachusetts Grocery Stores Ahead Of Weekend Storm

WALTHAM (CBS) – As Massachusetts braces for a potential weekend blizzard, some shoppers hoped to avoid the long lines at the grocery store by stocking up their pantries ahead of time. “We’re overdue, but we’re always ready,” said one man at the Market Basket in Waltham. Ready, whether it’ll be a couple inches or feet of snow come Saturday. Many shoppers didn’t want to wait until the very last minute. “I’ll never get out of here if I come any later,” said Bill Biter. The bread aisle was crowded with people and their shopping carts were filled with bottled waters and other snowstorm necessities. “Definitely the basics – milk and eggs and water,” said Agnes Budnik. Perishable items like poultry were harder to find at some supermarkets. “You cannot manufacture enough food right now to meet the demand at supermarkets,” said one shopper. Consumers are feeling the impacts when demand exceeds supply. “I’ve seen that at the Stop ‘n Shop with the dairy products,” said Patricia Gallagher. “The eggs, $8-9 for eggs. All the cheeses have gone way up.” But it’s the price one has to pay when winter hits. “I am prepared,” Gallagher told WBZ-TV. “I just ride it out, take it as it comes.”
WALTHAM, MA
desiretoinspire.net

A renovated farm in Buckinghamshire

I could totally get behind barn living if it looked like this. Hubert Zandberg tackled the design of this contemporary barn renovation in Buckinghamshire and the bucolic setting and details of the architecture really add character and make this home so welcoming and relaxed.
HOME & GARDEN
ruralintelligence.com

The Rural We: Ilana Ransom Toeplitz

A director, choreographer, writer and teaching artist, Ilana Ransom Toeplitz has an impressive CV that includes work on Broadway and at Lincoln Center, on national tours, regionally, and as a guest professor and teaching artist. Born in Pittsburgh, she has had a connection with the Berkshires as long as she can remember, and gave up her place in New York when COVID hit to work on her projects and teach in what she calls “the most magical, perfect place in the world.” She has offered several Broadway choreography master classes at Berkshire Yoga Dance and Fitness, and is starting a four-session Beginner Broadway Jazz class this week, as well as a beginner ballet series.
THEATER & DANCE
cbslocal.com

Farm Girl Chef

Impress your family and friends with game-day food that will knock their socks off! The Farm Girl Chef, Elisabeth Watkins, shows us how.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy