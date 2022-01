SAN ANTONIO - A man has been arrested and charged with theft after he was caught on camera stealing a doorbell camera. Jeffrey Schopp, 30, was arrested after police say he was seen taking a Ring doorbell camera on January 3. Police investigated reports of a theft and were given video from the victim, as well as some of the neighbors of the victim, which appeared to show Schopp walking through an alley and physically removing the camera from the victim's property.

