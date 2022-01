Do you have to deal with a “difficult person” at work or home? Or at least, you think he or she is difficult. Let me illustrate. You are in a meeting and this person has no problem sharing his or her opinion. Maybe it feels like he or she is trying to take control all the time. This person seems to always be playing devil’s advocate. Quite honestly, he or she is too aggressive for your liking.

