Make Me Look Like LaMelo Ball: Curly Mohawk

I remember the day, just after my family moved from Sacramento to Santa Cruz, when my parents told me they were splitting and my dad was planning on moving out. One of my sisters got up and left. The other started crying. I didn't react at all, though. Just sat there. Went, Okay man. That's what you interrupted me for? Because I'd been out back, on the gravelly driveway of the cerebral-palsied woman my parents were the live-in caretakers for, trying to get my jump shot right. I was 11 years old, and that was the moment I committed to really becoming a hooper. I said, Do you! I got shots to shoot, the league to make! Then I laced up my J's and got back to it.

