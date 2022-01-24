Make Me Look Like LaMelo Ball: Curly Mohawk

As weird as last year was, I never figured I’d end up taking style tips from a cartoon bear. But there I was towards the end of the summer, stressed because I had a rare in-person meeting after over a year of not overthinking what I wore. I was paralyzed—until I found inspiration right there at the top of my feed, in the form of the cartoon bear known as Mr. Saint-Georges. He was wearing gray slacks, a blue oxford, and canvas sneakers. Casual but cool—and a reminder that I didn’t need to overthink things. I put on an old Gitman Bros. chambray I love, a knit tie, a pair of chinos and some white low-top P.F. Flyers, tossed on a Knicks hat, and I was out the door. I didn’t need to overthink things, and a cartoon bear reminded me of that.
