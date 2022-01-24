ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Make Me Look Like LaMelo Ball: Curly Mohawk

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 3 days ago

LaMelo Ball's dad, Lavar Ball, paid his son to cut off his curly locks before the NBA Draft, but LaMelo collected his check and immediately grew it back. How do you get a curly skin-fade mohawk like Charlotte Hornet LaMelo Ball? Look no further....

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
inputmag.com

Love ‘Rick and Morty’? Puma and LaMelo Ball made the perfect sneakers for you

Only a few months after debuting his signature MB.01 sneaker with Puma, LaMelo Ball has returned with another round of the hot footwear. This time taking inspiration from his own team colors — and snagging a collaboration with Adult Swim show Rick and Morty — the point guard has a trifecta of new MB.01 designs prepped for the coming weeks. Each bears the phrases “1 of 1” and “rare” to nod to LaMelo’s undeniable talent — both on the court and in the sneaker studio.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Yardbarker

Watch: LaMelo Ball finds Miles Bridges for cross-court alley oop

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are already possibly the most exciting duo in the NBA. The young pairing linked up for yet another highlight reel moment early in the Hornets' game against the Pacers on Wednesday night, adding to their already-extensive bank of thrilling connections. After receiving the inbound pass...
NBA
GQMagazine

The Rare Nike Grail That Reminds GQ’s Sportswriter of His Roots

Welcome back to #GQStaffStyle, a peek inside our coworkers' closets. At what point in the winter do you wake up, check the weather, and think to yourself: It’s way too cold to get a fit off? For less dedicated dressers, that point is probably right around now, when the wind chill is so sharp stepping outside feels like a slap in the face and wearing anything but your bulkiest puffer means risking a digit or two to frostbite.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Rick And Morty Enter Our Own Universe Via LaMelo Ball’s PUMA MB.01

Thanks to its crude yet intelligent writing, Rick and Morty has very quickly become one of the most popular series of the past few years. And while the show was instrumental in bringing back McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce, it has only seen a collaborative sneaker once. But soon, they’ll finally receive a second, as LaMelo Ball takes inspiration from the duo for one of his newest PUMA MB.01 colorways.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
City
Mohawk, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
thesource.com

PUMA Set to Drop Three New LaMelo Ball Signature Sneakers in February

PUMA is releasing three new MB.01 styles this February: The MB.01 Buzz City, MB.01 Rick & Morty and MB.01 Grey & Red. The MB.01 was co-designed by LaMelo, incorporating his personal style throughout the shoe from bold color choices to intricate unique details. The three new silhouettes set to release in February include fresh bright colors with the same artistic outline of flames shooting down from the ankle collar and the word “Rare” stamped on the shoe’s rubber bottom.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

What Michael Jordan Taught Me About Manhood—and How Stephen Curry Changed My Mind

I remember the day, just after my family moved from Sacramento to Santa Cruz, when my parents told me they were splitting and my dad was planning on moving out. One of my sisters got up and left. The other started crying. I didn't react at all, though. Just sat there. Went, Okay man. That's what you interrupted me for? Because I'd been out back, on the gravelly driveway of the cerebral-palsied woman my parents were the live-in caretakers for, trying to get my jump shot right. I was 11 years old, and that was the moment I committed to really becoming a hooper. I said, Do you! I got shots to shoot, the league to make! Then I laced up my J's and got back to it.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lavar Ball
Person
Lamelo Ball
GQMagazine

Cordae Shows Off His Sneaker Collection | My Life In Sneakers

Growing up in Maryland, sneaker culture meant everything to Cordae. Something that started as a passion turned into an investment when he was able to buy his own studio all thanks his sneakers. Join Cordae as he shows off the essentials of his sneaker collection, from his all time greatest, the Air Jordan 11 'Concord,' to the pair that are older than him, the 1994 Air Jordan 1 Retro 'Bred.'
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#The Nba Draft
GQMagazine

Chatting in Caps Lock With Rick Owens

Rick Owens showed his Fall 2022 men’s collection in Paris yesterday, and it will literally light up your life. Shown in the dark basement of the Palais de Tokyo, it was a powerful sensory experience: strobe lights flashing, a Sisters of Mercy soundtrack blasting, and several models wearing towering Dan Flavin-ish fluorescent light sculptures as crowns.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
GQMagazine

Is the Next Great Fashion Influencer…a Cartoon?

As weird as last year was, I never figured I’d end up taking style tips from a cartoon bear. But there I was towards the end of the summer, stressed because I had a rare in-person meeting after over a year of not overthinking what I wore. I was paralyzed—until I found inspiration right there at the top of my feed, in the form of the cartoon bear known as Mr. Saint-Georges. He was wearing gray slacks, a blue oxford, and canvas sneakers. Casual but cool—and a reminder that I didn’t need to overthink things. I put on an old Gitman Bros. chambray I love, a knit tie, a pair of chinos and some white low-top P.F. Flyers, tossed on a Knicks hat, and I was out the door. I didn’t need to overthink things, and a cartoon bear reminded me of that.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Draymond Green News

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world learned that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green inked a new deal. No, he’s not leaving the Warriors – or the court – just yet. Turner announced a new deal with Green that will allow him to keep playing in the NBA while also appearing on “Inside the NBA” during the season.
NBA
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy