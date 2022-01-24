ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Come On This Valentine's Day Journey With These Squirrel Monkeys and Their Treat Bags

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValentine's Day is this weekend and this...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkfamily.com

Easy Valentine’s Day Treats via Catherine McCord of Weelicious and One Potato

We love a good excuse to whirl up some sweet treats for Valentine’s Day. Thankfully, Catherine McCord, founder of Weelicious and One Potato, always has delicious recipes perfect for the entire family. Make these super easy treats in minutes as each recipe takes less than 15 minutes, with one...
RECIPES
SPY

Treat Your Partner With the 25 Best Chocolate Gifts for Valentine’s Day 2022

Chocolate is (and always will be) a staple of Valentine’s Day. It’s a day for tasteful decadence, and the right box of chocolate is a delicious way to show some love. A box of the best chocolate for Valentine’s Day is the perfect gift for a platonic friend or relative, and it also works great as a gift for your sweetheart. Of course, if you’re going all out for February 14, chocolate should probably be a supplement to a bigger gift. And, let’s not forget, chocolate is an aphrodisiac, meaning it’s the perfect starting course before heading to the bedroom...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel Monkey#Monkeys#London Zoo#Buzz60
FanSided

Bocce’s Bakery is ready for Valentine’s Day with two limited edition dog treats

Are you looking for the perfect treat to show your pup some love with this Valentine’s Day? Then Bocce’s Bakery has you covered. Over the last few years, whenever we have been looking for something special to treat our staff pup with, we have turned to Target. And the reason for that is because they often carry Bocce’s Bakery dog treats. Especially around Christmas, we can count on them to have festive treats that we know our pup will enjoy.
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Mini Valentine's Donut Treats

The Tastykake Valentine's Day Mini Donuts are being launched by the brand ahead of Valentine's Day to provide consumers with a small, sweet treat to offer a loved one for the holiday. The donuts are a limited-edition treat that will come in packs of six and are wrapped in specially themed packaging to convey their Valentine's Day theme. The donuts are being launched in three fan-favorite varieties including Chocolate Frosted, Powdered Sugar and Crunch.
RESTAURANTS
thepostnewspaper.net

Valentine’s Day

Grab your lovey dovey or gather up your flock for some feathered fun in honor of. Valentine’s Day! Join us on Saturday, February 12 from 10:00am to 2:00pm and. enjoy a nature walk at Countryside Park, located at 100 Alderwood in League. City, while spotting birds. There will be...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Beacon

Wine, Chocolate Walk offers Valentine’s Day treats

The 2nd annual Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Walk will give a spark to the Village of Marblehead on Saturday, Feb. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. The special Valentine’s Day event will kick off a special afternoon hosted by the Marblehead Peninsula Chamber of Commerce and many local merchants.
LAKESIDE MARBLEHEAD, OH
Apartment Therapy

These Easy-to-Send Treat Packages Are the Perfect Way to Spread Love This Valentine’s Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As romantic as Valentine’s Day is proposed to be, we’ve all had our fair share of duds on the day. Whether you waited four hours for a table at that “it” restaurant, swapped gifts with a partner only for them to get you dowdy pajamas, or celebrated your singledom and received an epic hangover the next day, the message is clear — Valentine’s Day gifting and celebrating can sometimes be a miss.
LIFESTYLE
Q985

Treat Your Sweetie to a High-Flying Adventure in Wisconsin This Valentine’s Day

Each year when Valentine's Day rolls around, we all have different ways of celebrating. Some people ignore it completely. Some people might acknowledge the day exists but only buy a heart-shaped pizza or Portillo's cake to celebrate with, (in this instance the 'some people' is me), and other couples choose to drop hundreds of dollars on flowers, gifts, and meals. No matter what kind of Valentine couple you may be, I think most of us would be on board for a fun adventure, even if it does come with the 'valentine' word attached to it.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Mashed

Keebler's New Fudge Stripes Flavor Is The Sweetest Valentine's Day Treat

It's hard to open up a box of Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies and not indulge in at least a few. The classic treats are made with a shortbread base, per the brand's website, then drizzled with just the right amount of chocolate to keep us all addicted. Keebler has been a staple in the cookie industry for decades, but it makes crackers, pie crusts, and ice cream cones, as well. According to Kellogg's, which owned Keebler before the Ferrara Candy Company acquired the brand, the famous cookies got their start in 1853, when founder Godfrey Keebler opened up his Philadelphia bakery.
FOOD & DRINKS
tastychomps.com

Local Orlando Valentine’s Day Specials and Gift Ideas / Treats 2022

Valentine’s Day is upon us – so make sure you get your reservations in ASAP!. Here are our selection of local Orlando Valentine’s Day specials and treats/gift ideas around Central Florida in 2022:. Aurora at the Celeste Hotel (East Orlando) Sear + Sea and illume at JW...
ORLANDO, FL
GraysHarborTalk

Get Your Sweetheart Some Sweet Treats for Valentine’s Day at Ralph’s and Bayview Thriftways

Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. We can all think of someone special to us this time of year, but it isn’t always easy coming up with a gift for them that tells them just how you feel. With locally-owned and operated grocery stores Ralph’s Thriftway and Bayview Thriftway, you can easily find the perfect gift with their annual themed displays full of their chocolate-covered strawberries and other locally-sourced goodies. This special Valentine’s event begins on Saturday, February 12, and runs until end of business Monday, February 14, so be sure to check out one or both of these locations to get a sweet treat for your sweetheart!
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Take a Peek at Trader Joe’s Valentine’s Day Treats This Year

Valentine’s Day is bound to be extra-sweet this year — especially if you’re picking up gifts (and treats for yourself!) at Trader Joe’s. And the California-based grocer’s stores are already stocked up on a variety of Valentine’s Day treats, from heart-shaped macarons and exes-and-oh’s gummy candy to treats for your furry loved one.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Valentine's Day Rice Krispies Treats Recipe

Who doesn't get a nostalgic thrill when biting into a Rice Krispies treat? The sweet, sticky treats are a childhood staple. Maybe your mom made them for a PTA bake sale, or maybe you saved up your allowance and bought one at a convenience store. Store-bought or homemade, chocolate-dipped or plain — no matter how you choose to consume one, a Rice Krispies treat can feel like a sweet blast from the past.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy