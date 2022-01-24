Come On This Valentine's Day Journey With These Squirrel Monkeys and Their Treat Bags

Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. We can all think of someone special to us this time of year, but it isn’t always easy coming up with a gift for them that tells them just how you feel. With locally-owned and operated grocery stores Ralph’s Thriftway and Bayview Thriftway, you can easily find the perfect gift with their annual themed displays full of their chocolate-covered strawberries and other locally-sourced goodies. This special Valentine’s event begins on Saturday, February 12, and runs until end of business Monday, February 14, so be sure to check out one or both of these locations to get a sweet treat for your sweetheart!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO