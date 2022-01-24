ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Scam alert: Lost pet? Watch out for this scam

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Posting on social media is a great way to alert a wide range of people about a lost pet. Unfortunately, that same publicity can put you at risk for scams. Con artists comb social posts to find targets who have lost their beloved pets. How the scam works. You...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Voice of the Consumer: Beware of pandemic-era pet scams

If you are looking for a new furry companion, you might turn to the internet to find a new pet. But buyer beware, because there are a lot of scams online. AARP ElderWatch tells me they have seen pet scams soaring during the pandemic. “When I’m talking about pet scams,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch Out For This Phone Scam that Targets Grandparents

Scam calls are nothing new. Many times, scammers will try to sound like a company we affiliate with in order to get us to divulge information or send money. In recent years; however, one particular kind of scam call has been targeting the elderly. Someone on Facebook the other day was warning others about a scam that targets grandparents in particular, as the caller would pretend to be their grandchildren to solicit money in the form of gift cards or money transfers. The scammers would come up with excuses such as needing money for car payments, rent, bail, and apparently more recently, Covid-19 related issues such as medical appointments and testing. This is not the first time that I have heard of this scam because back in mid 2020, this same scam happened to my grandmother. So now I tell you this story as a cautionary tale to prevent anything bad from happening to your loved ones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Scam Alert: Business Email Impostors

Several Better Business Bureaus (BBB) have received reports from businesses that have been contacted by scam artists posing as Hitachi Metals, Ltd. or a Hitachi Metals Group company. The scammers are sending out fake emails to businesses that claim to be from the BBB. The emails use the return address...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Cat#Dog#Smartphone#Prepaid Debit Card
boothbayregister.com

AARP scam alert: Text scams

If you’re like a lot of Americans, you spend a lot of time deleting scam text messages from your phone. Fraud attacks always spike during the holidays and, according to the call-blocking service Robokiller, scam texts now outnumber fraudulent phone calls. Criminals make scam texts look like legitimate. So here’s some guidance on how to recognize fraudulent text messages. Federal government agencies do not conduct business by text, so that text from the IRS is a fake. Think twice when receiving a text message that instills fear or urgency – these are core fraud tactics. If the message makes you concerned there’s a problem, say with your bank account, utility payments, or retailer account, contact the source in a manner you know to be legitimate rather than clicking the link or calling a number provided in the message.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ksl.com

Tech Check: Watch out for the latest COVID test scams

Don’t fall for these COVID test scams. As people continue to battle long lines at Covid Test Centers, people are taking advantage, selling fake, unauthorized testing kits. Deseret Columnist Amy Iverson shares a warning, as scammers prey on your fears in an effort to steal your money. Find more...
PUBLIC SAFETY
everythingsouthcity.com

BBB Scam Alert: It’s another COVID-19 test scam! Watch out when ordering your free tests

South San Francisco, CA January 25, 2022 Submitted by Better Business Bureau,. U.S. households can now request free at-home COVID-19 test kits through a new Biden administration program. But when the government rolls out new initiatives, such as the stimulus checks, scammers typically find ways to take advantage. This time, watch out for lookalike websites when requesting your tests. These scam sites may ask for payment or personal information, such as your Social Security number.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MIX 108

Scam Alert! Duluth Police Department Warns of New Phone Scam

The Duluth Police Department is warning Northland residents of a new phone scam that involves the department. They utilized their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon to provide details of the scam, which involves someone posing as an officer:. The Duluth Police Department has been made aware of a phone scam that...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
St. Joseph Post

Scam alert: Beware of phony forms when signing up for free COVID test

U.S. households can now request free at-home COVID-19 test kits through a new Biden administration program. But when the government rolls out big initiatives, such as the stimulus checks, scammers typically find ways to take advantage. This time, watch out for lookalike websites when requesting your tests. These scam sites may ask for payment or personal information, such as your Social Security number.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cw34.com

Scam alert in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is warning people about two scams circulating around the area. The first is a text scam claiming to sell Indian River County Sheriff's Office tee-shirts at a discount. "The Sheriff’s Office is not selling t-shirts and not...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
abc27 News

AARP Fraud Watch: Text message scams

(WHTM) — AARP warns of text scams still hitting phones. The group says to look out for urgent text messages claiming a bank account has been hacked or asking to answer a survey to win money, or maybe it claims their utilities are going to shut off. According to AARP, text message scams are on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxbangor.com

Power disconnect scam alert

BANGOR — Both the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and Versant Power are warning residents about a new scam. The sheriff’s office said both groups have received complaints about a potential power disconnect scam. The callers request an over-the-phone payment for power fees or a disconnect will happen...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
KRGV

Brownsville police warn about Facebook scam involving pet sales

The Brownsville Police Department is warning the public about a Facebook scam involving pet sales. Police say they've received several calls regarding Facebook scammers posing as pet sellers. Brownsville police remind the public that a city ordinance makes it illegal to sell domesticated animals in the city without the proper...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
yourvalley.net

Gant: Watch out for phony award claims, phone scams

In the past three weeks I’ve received two calls from Publisher’s Clearing House. The first call informed me that I had won $3 million dollars in the monthly senior sweepstakes. I could barely understand the man (it was obvious English wasn’t his first language). The second call,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVQ

Phone scam alert in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hazard Police are warning people about a phone scam. Investigators say a man calling from a number traced back to Ashland, claims to be a Hazard Police officer and tells people they failed to show up for jury duty and must pay a fine in order to avoid arrest.
HAZARD, KY
JC Post

RCPD: Man lost $1500 in Amazon Prime scam

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception. Just after 1p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 600 block of Schurle Way in Riley. A 68-year-old man reported an unknown suspect posing as customer service for Amazon Prime scammed him out of $1,500 in Visa gift cards as payment for a "fraudulent return."
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Fort Morgan Times

Wiggins Police Department issues scam alert

On Jan. 18 at 9:26 a.m., the Wiggins Colorado Police Department uploaded a Facebook post alerting residents of continued scam calls. It reads, “We have been made aware that Social Security Administration scam calls are occurring once again, not that they ever stopped. “The Social Security Administration will never...
WIGGINS, CO
Union-Recorder

BBB Scam Alert: Home title fraud

BBB frequently receives calls from consumers about ads for services claiming to protect people from fraudulent property title transfers. The consumer want to know if this really could happen. The short answer is, yes. Home title fraud happens when someone obtains the title to your property and changes ownership from your information to theirs. The scary part is, you may not even realize it until it’s too late.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVQ

Phone scam alert in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a phone scam that’s targeting businesses and individuals. Investigators say the scam calls are coming from a variety of numbers and people are told there’s an arrest warrant out for them and they are asked for money. Don’t fall for it.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy