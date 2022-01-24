ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incenter Appraisal Management and McKissock Learning Form Desktop Valuation Training Partnership

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--

With Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac accepting desktop appraisals beginning in March, Incenter Appraisal Management and McKissock Learning are partnering to help appraisers update their remote inspection skills in response.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005480/en/

The two organizations will jointly sponsor several webinars for appraisers seeking to master new remote inspection/desktop appraisal solutions, which will increasingly become requirements for their success.

“Non-QM/Non-Agency lenders and credit unions are already seeking out AMCs and appraisal firms who offer remote appraisals. The GSE announcements about March 2022 start dates for desktop appraisals will likely lead to widespread adoption and lender usage. We are excited to enable as many appraisers as possible to take advantage of this emerging demand,” said Mark Walser, President, Incenter Appraisal Management.

The organizations will launch their partnership with a Pro-Series webinar, Desktop Property Inspections with RemoteVal™, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm Eastern Time. Additional webinars will be scheduled on an ongoing basis.

“McKissock Learning and Incenter Appraisal Management are equally focused on empowering appraisers to remain the key stakeholders in the appraisal process. RemoteVal™ training will help appraisers spend more time on professional analyses while maintaining overall control of the inspection process,” said Renee Altier, President, Valuation and Property Services, Colibri Group, whose businesses include McKissock Learning.

Developed by Incenter Appraisal Management, RemoteVal™ is a new class of appraiser-centric technology for remote appraisal inspections—while keeping appraisal professionals 100% in control.

This solution already meets most remote inspection and desktop appraisal guidance and is USPAP compliant, putting appraisers and lenders one step ahead.

“We believe desktop appraisals should be driven by the appraiser for maximum veracity, and RemoteVal allows them to do the inspection remotely while verifying the property condition and measurements,” Mark Walser added.

Using RemoteVal from their desks, appraisers can virtually inspect a property via a homeowner’s smartphone camera, directing them where to point the lens, and snap geographically verified, time-stamped images, video imagery, and closeups. RemoteVal’s built-in digital measuring tape enables appraisers to determine square footage/gross living area measurements, assess a home’s layout, and create the floor plan that the GSEs require.

McKissock instructor Josh Walitt, a compliance and valuation consultant and experienced appraiser, will lead the first webinar. Click here to register.

About Incenter Appraisal Management

Incenter Appraisal Management’s goal is to harness its knowledge, skills, experience and profound sense of integrity to consistently exceed client expectations. The company is a national provider of best-in-class valuations, inspections and data products for lenders throughout the country, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, please visit incenteram.com.

About McKissock Learning

McKissock Learning is a top national provider of education for licensed real estate property appraisers, agents, brokers, home inspectors, land surveyors, and professional engineers. The company provides pre-licensing, continuing education, license upgrade, and professional development courses to meet customer needs throughout their careers. McKissock Learning is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. For more information, go to www.colibrigroup.com or www.mckissock.com/.

#Appraiser#Freddie Mac#Appraisal#N C#Fannie Mae#Gse#Remoteval#Colibri Group#Mckissock Learning
