ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Despite Antiretroviral Therapy, Preliminary In Vivo Evidence of Reduced Synaptic Density in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

physiciansweekly.com
 3 days ago

Synaptic damage, a prevalent result despite viral suppression with antiretroviral therapy, is a pathological characteristic of neurological impairment in people infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV, PLWH) (ART). Synaptic density measurement in humans could help researchers better understand HIV neuropathogenesis and provide a dynamic biomarker for clinical trials. In PLWH and...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Study: Stronger evidence linking virus to multiple sclerosis

There’s more evidence that one of the world’s most common viruses may set some people on the path to developing multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease that occurs when immune system cells mistakenly attack the protective coating on nerve fibers, gradually eroding them. The Epstein-Barr...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Epigenetic Ageing Biomarkers Are Correlated With Cognitive Decline in Older African American Adults With Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Accelerated epigenetic aging using DNA methylation (DNAm) – based biomarkers well being reported in people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV, PWH), but limited data was available among African Americans (AA), women, and older PWH. DNAm was measured using Illumina EPIC Arrays for 107 (69 PWH and 38 HIV-seronegative controls) AA adults older than or equal to 60 years in New York City. Six DNAm-based biomarkers of aging were calculated: epigenetic age acceleration (EAA), extrinsic epigenetic age acceleration (EEAA), intrinsic epigenetic age acceleration (IEAA), image, PhenoAge, and DNAm-estimated telomere length (DNAm-TL). The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Toolbox Cognition Battery (domains: executive function, attention, working memory, processing speed, and language) and Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) was administered. Participants were evaluated for frailty on a Fried basis.
HEALTH
healio.com

Universal early treatment for HIV could reduce mortality

Researchers estimated that universal early initiation of HIV treatment would have modestly reduced the elevated rate of death among people with HIV compared with the general population during a recent 18-year period. “In earlier work, we saw that mortality among people with HIV was elevated above mortality in the general...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunodeficiency#Synaptic#Plwh#Mri#Pet#Bpnd
physiciansweekly.com

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Viral Suppression Being Impacted By Buprenorphine

The use of an opioid is common among people living with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV; PLWH) and affects HIV outcomes harshly. The effect of the initiation of buprenorphine (BUP) on subsequent HIV viral loads was evaluated for a study. PLWH from the Johns Hopkins HIV Clinical Cohort was recognized who started BUP between 2002 and 2017. Poisson regression with robust variance was used to calculate the commonness of viral suppression (<200 copies/mL) before and after BUP beginning. Researchers matched individuals who started BUP with controls based on viral load measurement dates and prior event rate (PERR) methods to calculate the effect of BUP beginning on viral suppression. PERR methods accounted for the unmeasured confounders.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

The global prevalence and ethnic heterogeneity of primary ciliary dyskinesia gene variants: a genetic database analysis.

Primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) is a motile ciliopathy characterised by otosinopulmonary infections. Inheritance is commonly autosomal recessive, with extensive locus and allelic heterogeneity. The prevalence is uncertain. Most genetic studies have been done in North America or Europe. The aim of the study was to estimate the worldwide prevalence and ethnic heterogeneity of PCD.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Dupilumab Effect on Laboratory Parameters in Adolescents With Atopic Dermatitis

For a study, patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) who were taking systemic immunosuppressants, laboratory testing was usually required. A previous analysis of laboratory outcomes in randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trials of dupilumab in adults with moderate-to-severe Alzheimer’s disease found no clinically significant changes in hematologic, serum chemistry, or urinalysis parameters, implying that dupilumab was used without routine laboratory monitoring. For this phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, researchers aimed to evaluate laboratory findings in adolescents with moderate-to-severe AD who were treated with dupilumab.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Immunological significance of survival-related alternative splicing in uveal melanoma.

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a highly malignant intraocular tumor. The imbalance of alternative splicing (AS) is a landmark of tumor initiation and progression. However, there are few studies of AS in UM. Thus, this study aimed to identify a new AS-based prognostic signature and reveal its relationship with tumor-infiltrating immune cells. Univariable Cox regression analysis identified survival-related AS events. The prognostic signature was constructed using the univariable and multivariable Cox regression analyses. Kaplan-Meier survival analysis, the proportional hazard model, and receiver operating characteristic curves verified its prognostic value. Single-sample gene set enrichment analysis was used to analyze immune cell enrichment. The correlation of the risk score with tumor-infiltrating immune cells and immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) genes was examined. We screened 2886 survival-related AS events, of which five were selected to build a prognostic predictor. The risk score was positively relevant with ICB key targets (HAVCR2, IDO1, and PDCD1) and the infiltration of T cells, MDSC, and activated B cells. We provided novel and effective indices, including a risk score and clinical nomogram, for prognostic prediction in UM and discussed the potential relationship between survival-related AS events and immune cell infiltration, which is crucial for developing immune-targeted therapy to improve prognosis.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
PHARMACEUTICALS
physiciansweekly.com

Threshold of Serum Ferritin to Discriminate against Those at Greater Risk of Platelet Increase during Treatment with Hypoxia-Inducible Factor Prolyl Hydroxylase Domain Inhibitor.

Hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase domain inhibitors (HIF-PHI) are a new treatment for renal anemia. HIF-PHI is believed to increase iron usage to improve availability of iron for erythropoiesis. Therefore, there is concern that HIF-PHI might be prone to iron deficiency and that thrombosis might be induced by increased platelet and transferrin levels due to this iron deficiency.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

AHA News: Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation's Brain Health – And a Guide to Protecting It

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, are closely connected to heart health. They are affected by everyday actions and rank among the nation's leading causes of death. That's the portrait of brain health that emerges from the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update" published Wednesday in the journal Circulation. It's the first time the annual report has dedicated a chapter to brain health. ...
PROVO, UT
physiciansweekly.com

In Adolescents and Adults with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis, the Effect of Oral Abrocitinib Monotherapy on Patient-Reported Symptoms and Quality of Life

For a study, atopic dermatitis caused significant patient distress, including itching, sleep disruption, and a reduction in health-related quality of life. Researchers looked at how once-daily oral abrocitinib 200 mg or 100 mg monotherapy affected patient-reported outcomes of disease-specific signs/symptoms and health-related quality of life in adult and adolescent patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacist Medication Insights: Fostemsavir (Rukobia) for HIV

Fostemsavir (Rukobia) is indicated in combination with other antiretroviral medications in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection. Fostemsavir (Rukobia) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. The medication is indicated in combination with other antiretroviral medications in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their antiretroviral regimen due to intolerance, resistance, or safety considerations. HTE patients comprise approximately 6% of patients with HIV-1 using treatment.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Anti–Tumour Necrosis Factor Therapies’ Efficacy and Drug Survival in Spondyloarthritis Patients

For a study, researchers wanted to assess the long-term efficacy and safety of the first anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNFi) medication and to discover the variables related to drug cessation in patients with spondyloarthritis. They reviewed medical records studies. Patients with spondyloarthritis who were prescribed the first TNFi in the Rheumatic Disease Prior Authorization registry between December 2009 and October 2014 were included. Clinical baseline data were obtained. To investigate variables related to medication cessation, the Cox proportional hazards model was utilized.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Serum or Plasma for Quantification of Direct Oral Anticoagulants?

Direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) are increasingly replacing vitamin K antagonists for prevention of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation, partly owing to the lack of a need for routine monitoring. Therapeutic drug monitoring may still be warranted under certain circumstances. It is generally assumed that serum and plasma can be interchangeably employed for this purpose. The aim of this study was to investigate possible differences between the serum, citrate-plasma, and ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA)-plasma concentrations of apixaban and rivaroxaban in a larger patient group and their relation to factor X measurements.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Critically Ill Apparently Immunocompetent Patients With Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis

For a study, it was determined that invasive pulmonary aspergillosis (IPA) became more well recognized as a serious illness in critically sick individuals who did not have traditional immunodeficiency risk factors. Background lung illness, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and corticosteroid treatment, even for a short period of time, had been the most relevant risk factors in the population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Citrus County Chronicle

Viruses will be demise of humanity

Over 50 years ago when I worked in medical research, I determined that someday the viruses of this world would be the demise of humanity. I must say I have not changed my mind. You see viruses are opportunistic ... they spread from one person to another, because we become "hosts" for them. Today's COVID-19 virus and its mutants find hosts in the unvaccinated people.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Predictors of Medication Initiation and Retention in Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder in Pregnant Women in the United States, 2013–2017

For a study, researchers described trends and characteristics related to opioid use disorder (OUD) medication administration and treatment retention among pregnant women with OUD. A retrospective, countrywide, cross-sectional study of main OUD treatment episodes among pregnant women from 2013 to 2017 was conducted. The primary outcome was the start of methadone, buprenorphine, or naltrexone treatment. Secondary outcomes were treatment retention (defined as a six-month or longer treatment session) and treatment completion. To explain trends in and identify variables related to the results, descriptive statistics, and logistic regression was used.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy