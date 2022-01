Sometimes video games just don’t click right away. Even in our favorite franchises, a new release can occasionally disappoint. This can happen because of a different style or bizarre gameplay mechanic, but it can also be brought on by the fatigue of repetition and familiarity. It’s always worth giving games another try, however, as a different mindset or approach can often tease out an appreciation for titles we were previously lukewarm on. I know this has happened for me many times, including a Zelda game or two. What about you? Which Zelda game(s) initially disappointed you, but eventually won you over?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO