Syria defends rights record as West, Turkey accuse it of “starvation”

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – Western powers and Turkey accused Syria on Monday of imposing “starvation” and siege warfare in opposition-held areas, as Syrian officials said foreign forces were illegally occupying parts of the country suffering from U.S.-led sanctions. Britain and the United States were among countries at...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
