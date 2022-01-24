ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncovering serum placental-related non-coding RNAs as possible biomarkers of preeclampsia risk, onset and severity revealed MALAT-1, miR-363 and miR-17

By Samy A. Abdelazim
Cover picture for the articleNew predictors that could boost early detection of preeclampsia (PE) and prognosticate its severity are urgently needed. We examined serum miR-17, miR-363, MALAT-1 and HOTAIR as potential biomarkers of PE risk, onset and severity. This prospective study included 160 pregnant females; 82 PE cases and 78 healthy pregnancies. Serum samples were...

