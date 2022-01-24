Uncovering serum placental-related non-coding RNAs as possible biomarkers of preeclampsia risk, onset and severity revealed MALAT-1, miR-363 and miR-17

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 12 (2022) Cite this article. Programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1; encoded by the PDCD1 gene), mostly expressed on activated T cells, is an important receptor in T-cell immunity.1,2,3 Together with programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1: encoded by the CD274 gene) PD-1 acts as an inhibitor of T cell activity under normal conditions. In addition to T-cells PD-1 is abundantly expresses in some of B-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Follicular lymphoma.1,2,3 PD-1 expression was also detected in CLL.1 Notably, circulating T-cells in CLL patients express higher PD-1 levels than T-cells of healthy donors.1,2,3 Interestingly, various types of cancer express high levels of PD-L1 and are able to use PD-1/PD-L1 signaling to evade T cell immunity.1,2,3 Moreover, interruption of immune surveillance promotes cancer cell survival by exploiting PD-1/PD-L1 signaling.1,2,3 In recent years, many therapeutic antibodies against PD-1 and PD-L1 have been developed and have demonstrated promising results in clinical trials for various types of cancer.1,2,3 The highest response rate to PD-1 blockade was achieved in classical Hodgkin lymphoma.1 In recent years anti PD-1 antibodies (Opdivo and Keytruda), as well as anti PD-L1 antibodies (Tecentric and Imfinzi) disrupting PD-1"“PD-L1 interaction, were FDA approved for treatment of a number of cancers. These include melanoma, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, lung cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma and others.1,2,3 miR-15/16 is a key tumor suppressor microRNA cluster first identified as a target of 13q deletions in CLL.4 A recent report demonstrated that miR-16 regulates PD-L1 expression in prostate and other cancers.5 miR-15/16 are the first tumor suppressor microRNAs identified and alterations in miR-15/16 provided the first evidence of the involvement of noncoding RNAs in cancer pathogenesis.4 Loss of miR-15/16 is the most common genetic lesion in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, promoting overexpression of BCL2, resulting in leukemia.4 In addition to BCL2, miR-15/16 cluster targets multiple oncogenes, including ROR1, Cyclin D1, and others. Thus, miR-15/16 play an important role in many blood malignancies and solid cancers.4 For example, miR-15/16 inhibit tumor progression by directly targeting MYCN in neuroblastoma; miR-15/16 inhibit hepatocellular carcinoma progression by targeting FEAT through NF-ÎºB signaling pathway.

