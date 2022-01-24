ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A court in the U.K. says Julian Assange can keep fighting his extradition to the U.S.

By Rachel Treisman
North Country Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe High Court in London ruled on Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal to the U.K.'s Supreme Court against extradition to the United States, where he faces espionage charges over the publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents more than a decade ago. Assange's lawyers...

