ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

New iMac Pro to Feature M1 Chip With 12 CPU Cores [Rumor]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's next generation iMac Pro will feature an M1 chip with 12 CPU cores, according to leaker @dylandkt. In comparison, the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips have a 10-core CPU and the...

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Price mistake on Amazon’s #1 smart home device makes it $20 with a $30 credit

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control – Wireless Garage Hub Rating: 4.5 Stars “Did I shut the garage” No more worrying.Open or close your garage from anywhere. Simply download the free myQ app for iPhone or Android and get connected with your very own Smart GarageGive access to family or friends while on the goNever worry if the garage is closed at night by setting a close schedule BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.98 $19.98 Buy from Best Buy $29.99 During Amazon’s huge Black Friday 2021 sale, the MyQ smart garage door opener was one of the most popular Amazon smart home deals...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Use this hidden Google Maps feature to avoid traffic tickets

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: COVID test kits, Amazon Gift Cards, $12 spring-loaded knife, more Apple Maps has gotten undeniably better in recent years. But there’s still no denying that Google Maps remains the best mapping app available today. This, of course, shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given that Google Maps was released all the way back in February of 2005, a good seven years before Apple Maps made its debut. Over the last 16-plus years, Google has managed to incorporate a bevy of cool features into its mapping software. One example of a Google Maps feature you might...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imac Pro#Cpu#Rumor#Cores#Iclarified#Rss
BGR.com

This foldable camera drone deal slashes a popular model to just $46

AVIALOGIC Q10 Mini Foldable Drone with Camera FPV Wifi 720P HD Remote Control Rating: 3.5 Stars Drone with HD Camera & Live Videos: The mini foldable drone equipped with 720P HD 90°manual adjustable HD camera can captures high-quality video and clear aerial photos. You can enjoy beautiful scenery in your smart phone by wifi real-time transmission and upload videos and pictures to your social platforms with one button. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $79.99 $45.59 Buy from eBay $91.49 Remember how insanely popular quadcopter drones were when the first few models were released all those years ago? Then, as is the case...
RETAIL
The Independent

The iPhone 13 pro is half price with Three’s 2021 January sale

Looking to upgrade your phone for the New Year? Three is offering a raft of January sales offers, knocking up to 50 per cent off the first six months of a contract on a range of new devices.Right now, you can grab the Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69, then get six months at half price – that’s £35.50 per month. Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop nowIt’s not the only half-price iPhone deal at Three. You can get last year’s iPhone 12 mini for £25...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds Super Night Vision to any car

When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark. On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $32 today

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera Rating: 4 Stars WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible App on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in MP4 format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640×480, 1280 x 720 , 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon (promo code 8NQ4UAFS) $49.99 $31.99 Buy from Walmart $47.09 Unless you’re...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Apple planning to launch ‘biggest set of products ever’ this year, report claims

Apple is preparing to launch its “widest array of products ever”, according to a new report.The company is preparing an autumn launch that could see it release a vast array of different products, across a host of different categories. That would include four new phones, a new and cheaper MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the long-rumoured new Mac Pro, a refreshed MacBook Air, upgraded AirPods Pro, iPads and iPad Pros and three new Apple Watches.That is according to a new report from Mark Gurman, an Apple journalist who has reliably predicted Apple releases in the past. He revealed the large...
BUSINESS
idropnews.com

Beastly Apple M1 Pro Chip May Cause Prototype AR/VR Headset to Overheat

Reports of Apple’s next groundbreaking product, its much-rumoured mixed-reality AR/VR headset, have been heating up lately, with reputable sources saying that it could be announced — and possibly even on shelves — by the end of this year. Sadly, however, the rumours aren’t the only thing heating...
APPLE
The Independent

Samsung confirms Galaxy S22 release date as price leaks ahead of launch

Finally, Samsung has just confirmed that it is going to be unveiling the Galaxy S22 at its Unpacked event in early February. Now, with just a couple of weeks to go before the grand reveal, leaks of the flagship range of smartphone’s price and specs are starting to pile up. As usual, this handset is expected to actually be a family of three distinct models, each with a spec sheet and price tag fit for competing closely against the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.Samsung phones usually follow the evolution-not-revolution formula, shunning ground-breaking leaps in technology for minor improvements to...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best portable projectors in 2022: Compact, mini, and easy to carry

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector Rating: 4 Stars THE HOLLYWOOD STANDARD – Advanced DLP Optical Engine Boasts Superior LED Brightness, Exceptional Color Accuracy and Pristine Picture Quality (Best Performance when used in Dark to Dim-Lit Room)PALM SIZED PERFECTION – Smallest and Lightest DLP Projector in the World Slips Conveniently Into Your Handbag, Briefcase or Back Pocket for,Home, Work, Business or PlayCONTEMPORARY COMPATIBILITY BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $189.99 $179.99 Available at Walmart $179.99 Nowadays, there are endless possibilities for watching your favorite shows. You can stream them on your TV, computer, tablet, phone, and even more devices. But not all of...
ELECTRONICS
ithinkdiff.com

New rumor reiterates iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 48-megapixel camera

A new report today reiterated that iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48-megapixel camera. Specifically, this refers to the rear-facing Wide camera. Currently, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models feature 12-megapixel Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses. iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 48-megapixel camera. According to Taiwanese research...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

What I want from a new iMac Pro

The 2022 MacBook Air is likely to become the Mac of the year because of its broad appeal. However, there's also growing anticipation for what Apple has planned for iMac in the coming 12 months. Following last year's release of the consumer-based 24-inch iMac, the expectation this time around is for Cupertino to announce a more professional-friendly model. Here's what I hope to see on this year's new iMac.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

New Apple iPad Pro Is Rumored to Feature MagSafe Charging

New rumors have surfaced surrounding the new Apple iPad Pro. According to various sources, the next generation of the Apple iPad Pro will face a redesign that will allow the tablet to be charged using MagSafe wireless charging. Though that is the case, the design seems to go against what...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

VMWare On A iMac Pro Settings Help Needed

Hello I've installed the latest version of VMware Fusion on my iMac Pro 2017 OS Monterey 12.0.1 and I have 32gigs 2666 MHz DDR4 of ram but I think it only is using 2. How do I change this? Thanks for any help.... Mike. 0 Kudos. 2 Replies. Expert. Memory...
COMPUTERS
9to5Google

Android 12L Beta 2 hands-on: Top new features [Video]

Just a month after the first Android 12L beta, Beta 2 has arrived and it brings with it some fairly minor but by no means insignificant new changes for our favorite mobile OS. For anyone wanting to risk the stability of their smartphone, then the Android 12L Beta phase sure is a way to do so. However, we simply do not recommend that you sideload or enrol this particular beta unless you are happy to deal with issues, UI bugs and unexpected problems. Unlike the Android 12 Beta phase, 12L is set to be more incremental and lacking in “major” overhauls.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Apple AR/VR headset to feature dual 8K displays, changeable prescription lenses, and M1 Pro SoC with fan, could be priced on the lines of entry-level MacBook Pro 14

Apple typically charges a bit more than its competitors for products, locking in margins that have helped it become one of the most profitable consumer-electronics companies ever. The new headset won’t be an exception, but the main reason why the company has discussed price points above $2,000 is because of some of its internal technologies."
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy