ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Cheryl Sewell

bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheryl works with middle market businesses and their...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Novant Health awards additional week of PTO to employees as pandemic drags on

Novant Health has awarded full-time employees with another week of paid time off or the equivalent cash value. CEO Carl Armato announced the $40 million investment on a weekly town hall meeting. Employees who are with Novant as of Jan. 31 and are at assistant director level and below are eligible for the extra PTO. Part-time employees will receive an additional 24 hours of PTO or the cash equivalent.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

KY Inno's Startups To Watch 2022: To the Market

Amount of capital raised: Recently raised $5 million. Notable investors: Curate Capital, Working Capital Fund, Farfetch (Nyse: FTCH), Techstars. Explain what your company does: To the Market is on a mission to harness global purchasing power for good. To the Market (TTM) leverages their proprietary technology platform to provide a turnkey solution for ethical and sustainable retail manufacturing, connecting companies to a syndicated network of ethical and sustainable suppliers vetted through TTM’s proprietary TRACE system. To the Market is a Certified B Corporation, as well as a certified women-owned business. The company was founded by Jane Mosbacher Morris, author of "Buy the Change You Want to See: Use Your Purchasing Power for Good" (Penguin Random House, 2019). Fortune Magazine named Jane one of 2020’s World’s Greatest Leaders for To the Market’s swift pivot to manufacturing PPE for healthcare workers.
RETAIL
bizjournals

New 59-unit apartment planned for Indian Hills neighborhood

Conco will be the builder on the $4 million project. © 2022 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
bizjournals

COhatch plans digital marketplace concept for members

A large coworking company in Ohio plans to bring its rapid expansion to cyberspace. Worthington-based COhatch plans to begin beta-testing to a small group in February, said Erin Maxson, the company's director of marketing and technology.
OHIO STATE
bizjournals

Wayfair appoints new CTO as Jim Miller retires

The Boston online retailer (NYSE: W) said earlier this week that Fiona Tan has been appointed chief technology officer, effective March 1. She's succeeding Jim Miller, who's staying on for a transition period leading up to his retirement in June.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: StaySaver Vacations and StaySaver Vacation Group

Tampa area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended January 21, 2022. Year to date through January 21, 2022, the court recorded 5 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 67 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
bizjournals

HarborOne CEO to retire, with No. 2 exec taking his place

HarborOne Bank CEO James Blake plans to retire in May after almost three decades leading the Brockton-based lender, having transformed the institution from a small credit union into a publicly traded bank with a Boston presence. Blake, 71, will be replaced as CEO by Joseph Casey, who is currently the...
BOSTON, MA
bizjournals

Rabata, Henna & Hijabs named to innovative 'Muslim Startups' list

The Center for Global Muslim Life has named three organizations based in the Twin Cities to its list of Top 100 Innovative Global Muslim Startups to Watch in 2022. The San Diego-based nonprofit, which announced the list on Tuesday, said the list is about changing the narratives around Muslims. "We’re...
SAN DIEGO, CA
bizjournals

Do you know (or work with) great CEOs? Make sure they are recognized

The Dallas Business Journal is bringing back its Most Admired CEO award program and nominations are open. The awards are given to individuals who deliver outstanding performances in guiding their companies to success and contributing to the overall growth of our North Texas business community. Nominees must be the CEO...
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

House Money: Blackstone buys 329 acres of ocean-front property in Hawaii; 4,000 new homes planned for Austin, more

Welcome to the first installment of House Money, a look at the housing market around the country. The coronavirus pandemic upended the housing market, which many have claimed is headed for a collapse similar to the 2008 recession. A recent analysis by the New York Times found the difference now is a lack of available housing inventory — the lack of supply is driving up demand, and numerous factors have combined to indicate that won’t change any time soon.
HAWAII STATE
bizjournals

SBA launches small-business cybersecurity grant program

The Small Business Administration is rolling out a new $3 million pilot program to help small businesses develop stronger cybersecurity protections. The Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program, run through the SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development, offers state governments and territories the chance to compete for grants and in turn use those grants to provide training, counseling remediation and tailored cybersecurity services to new and emerging small firms across industries.
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Winston-Salem startup Wellnecity secures more than $3M in funding from health-care investment firm

Wellnecity, a Winston-Salem health care startup, raised $3.16 million in Series A funding with the help of Sopris Capital, a Denver-based investment firm that specializes in health care. Founded and headed by John Quinn, Wellnecity uses a proprietary technology platform, called ProActive Benefits Management, to help self-insured employers manage the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy