Cheryl Sewell

Amount of capital raised: Recently raised $5 million. Notable investors: Curate Capital, Working Capital Fund, Farfetch (Nyse: FTCH), Techstars. Explain what your company does: To the Market is on a mission to harness global purchasing power for good. To the Market (TTM) leverages their proprietary technology platform to provide a turnkey solution for ethical and sustainable retail manufacturing, connecting companies to a syndicated network of ethical and sustainable suppliers vetted through TTM’s proprietary TRACE system. To the Market is a Certified B Corporation, as well as a certified women-owned business. The company was founded by Jane Mosbacher Morris, author of "Buy the Change You Want to See: Use Your Purchasing Power for Good" (Penguin Random House, 2019). Fortune Magazine named Jane one of 2020’s World’s Greatest Leaders for To the Market’s swift pivot to manufacturing PPE for healthcare workers.

RETAIL ・ 5 HOURS AGO