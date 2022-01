We need to have a one person one vote policy on elections for future Presidential candidates rather than having politicians deciding who should get the votes. In the Senate the rural, less populated states carry equal weight as large populated states , such as NY and CA. This gives undue power to the few over the greater numbers of eligible voters. In the days of Madison and Jefferson new territories were being developed with primitive communication and transportation systems. Virginia was the most populated state. Things were different.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 14 DAYS AGO