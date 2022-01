Conroe Police are investigating an auto vs bicycle crash in the 3900 block of South Loop 336 East. The call came in just before 5 am. Conroe Police report an unidentified male was riding a bicycle eastbound on Loop 336 near Avenue M in the curve. An 81-year-old male driving a 2010 Honda Civic was also eastbound. He did not see the male on the bike who was in the roadway and struck the bicycle with his right front fender. The victim was ejected from the bicycle. After the male was struck and ejected he was struck by one, possibly two other westbound vehicles. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack ordered an autopsy. The victim had no identification on his person.

3 DAYS AGO