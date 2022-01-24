ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenview, IL

U.S. business activity slows in January amid Omicron wave -IHS Markit survey

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. business activity grew at its slowest pace in 18 months in January as a winter surge in COVID-19 infections worsened worker shortages at factories, though demand remained strong. Data firm IHS Markit said on Monday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the...

ShareCast

Activity in US services sector comes to near standstill in January, survey shows

The arrival of the Omicron variant in the US brought activity in the country's services sector to a near standstill, the results of a closely-followed survey revealed. IHS Markit's services sector Purchasing Managers' Index declined from a reading of 57.0 for the month of December to 50.8 in January - an 18-month low.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. weekly jobless claims at three-month high amid Omicron wave

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits jumped to a three-month high last week, likely as a winter wave of COVID-19 infections disrupted business activity, which could weigh on job growth in January. The third straight weekly increase in jobless claims reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Fed signals first US rate hike since pandemic coming in March

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave a clear signal the central bank is ready to raise US interest rates in March for the first time since cutting them to zero when Covid-19 broke out. That would end the era of easy money that fueled Wall Street's record-setting run during the pandemic. In a press conference following the year's first meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee, Powell underscored the central bank's willingness to fight rampant inflation, even as he expects prices to subside this year. "I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in an unusually frank comment on the Fed's planned actions.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US consumer confidence remains high after January downturn

U.S. consumer confidence declined this month as persistent inflation and the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus dinged the optimism of Americans. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — fell to 113.8 in January, from 115.2 in December. Even with the decline consumer confidence remains high in the U.S. despite surging prices for just about everything. The Conference Board’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, rose this month to 148.2 from 144.8 in December. The expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, fell in January to 90.8 from 95.4 last month.
ECONOMY
WKBN

Fed plans interest rate increase, recession feared

The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Anthem warns of elevated COVID costs in first quarter on Omicron surge

(Reuters) -U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday issued a conservative annual profit forecast and warned that the highly contagious Omicron variant was likely to drive up treatment, vaccination and testing costs in the first quarter. Since the start of the pandemic, profits of health insurers have come under pressure...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Omicron, inflation woes crushing small businesses in the US, survey shows

Embattled small business owners across the US would support additional federal emergency assistance as they contend with the Omicron variant and other pandemic-related challenges, according to a new survey released Monday. Of the more than 1,400 small business owners surveyed, 71 percent of respondents said they suffered a drop in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. oil and gas M&A activity slows in fourth quarter - Enverus

(Reuters) - Dealmaking in the U.S. oil and gas industry halved in value in the fourth quarter from the third, with the annual total falling short of the pre-pandemic average, according to data published by analytics firm Enverus on Thursday. Oil producers struck deals worth just $9 billion in the...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
StreetInsider.com

Pardes to Go Public Via Merger with FS Development Corp. II (FSII)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In advance of the shareholder vote for the business combination between FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: FSII) and Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (“Pardes”), the CEOs of both companies are sharing their thoughts on the COVID-19 public health emergency and how they expect the combined company to play an important role in addressing one of the biggest health crises of our time.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”) as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Marine Products (MPX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.25

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. For earnings history and...
MARKETS
KTLA

U.S. computer chip shortage could shut down factories, officials say

The U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Companies that use semiconductors are down to less than five days of inventory — a sharp drop from 40 days in 2019, according to a department survey of 150 companies. The chips […]
BUSINESS

