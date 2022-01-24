ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Press Briefing Today at 2:30 p.m.

defense.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John Kirby will hold an on-camera press briefing in the Pentagon Briefing Room at 2:30 p.m....

www.defense.gov

NPR

Free COVID Tests For All, A Rare Biden Press Conference, Secretary Blinken in Ukraine

President Biden will hold a rare formal news conference today. When it comes to his agenda, where can Biden point to progress? And the government is now offering free at-home COVID tests to all Americans. When can you expect to get them? Plus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ukraine to try and diffuse tensions with Russia. How much support will the U.S. offer if Russia invades?
POTUS
AFP

Why is North Korea firing so many missiles?

From hypersonic to cruise missiles, North Korea started 2022 with its most intensive spate of weapons testing in years, but analysts said the barrage is more domestic political ploy than a diplomatic gambit. That may explain why North Korea has carried out five weapons tests in the last three weeks, analysts said -- and a dramatic demonstration of the nuclear-armed country's military prowess offers a quick win ahead of important domestic anniversaries.
NewsBreak
CBS San Francisco

Homeland Security Warns Russian-Ukraine Crisis Could Lead to Cyberattacks in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is warning that the situation in Ukraine could lead to cyberattacks here in the United States. Russia has been the source of several attacks previously, though it is often hard to know exactly who is responsible. “I think the Biden administration is trying to cover their bases,” said Jacquelyn Schneider of Stanford’s Hoover Institution. “They’re not really sure of the extent of the crisis, in cyberspace or beyond.” The tensions in Ukraine suddenly don’t feel quite as far away now that Homeland Security is warning that an escalation with Russia could...
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
The Independent

Three members of Biden’s negotiating team on Iran nuclear deal leave after urging tougher approach, reports say

A top aide to the US special representative to Iran departed the team conducting discussions with representatives of Iran’s government in Vienna, Austria in what is now the third such departure of those with hawkish views from the group.The Wall Street Journal first reported the exit of Richard Nephew, deputy special envoy and the second-highest-ranking official on the team, on Monday. Mr Nephew remains at the State Department, but is no longer directly involved in negotiations with Iran’s government.The development comes after the departure of two other members of the team, according to the Journal, in recent...
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
Fox News

MacCallum presses Pentagon spokesperson on Biden's comments, potential troop movement

After the Biden administration announced that several thousand American troops should be at-the-ready for a potential, accelerated movement in concert with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, "The Story" host Martha MacCallum pressed Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby on the specifics of the plan and whether it will actually deter Russian President Vladimir V. Putin from further invading Ukraine.
