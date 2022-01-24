Astronomy Tea Talk

What: A private stargazing show with an expert astronomer. Who: A group of families with kids ranging in age from 2 to 10 years. “Friday Night Lights” took on a whole new meaning for us one fall evening when we gathered with our friends and their kids for a crash course in stargazing from local astronomer and NASA ambassador Nick Bradley. He and I had agreed on the best date and location from which to see the planets. It had to be away from the glare of city lights (a must for sky viewing) and it had to be convenient for everyone who attended as guests of our party, hosted by Stargazers of Hawai‘i.

