Astronomy

Astronomy Tea Talk

caltech.edu
 3 days ago

All Gas no Brakes: Uncovering the gas physics driving galaxy evolution. Star-formation is regulated by the physical conditions of the interstellar medium (ISM), where gas cooling, heating, and feedback from stars and active galactic nuclei (AGN)...

www.caltech.edu

KION News Channel 5/46

Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery

By Ashley Strickland, CNN While mapping radio waves across the universe, astronomers happened upon a celestial object releasing giant bursts of energy — and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. The spinning space object, spotted in March 2018, beamed out radiation three times per hour. In those moments, it became the brightest source of The post Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery appeared first on KION546.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomy Jargon 101: Interstellar Medium

In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! You’ll have a lot of time to contemplate today’s topic: the interstellar medium!. What fills the vast spaces between the stars? Mostly nothing – those expanses would register as a vacuum in a laboratory here on Earth. But it’s not completely, totally, 100% empty. If you look closely, and wait long enough, you’ll see a beehive of activity.
ASTRONOMY
skyandtelescope.org

Astronomy in Pictures: Largest 3D Map of Our Universe and a Stellar Intruder

This week astronomers have announced the completion of the largest 3D map of galaxies across the cosmos, plus exquisite radio observations show what happens when a stellar intruder interrupts planet formation. Largest 3D Map of the Cosmos. Only seven months into a five-year survey, the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI)...
ASTRONOMY
skyatnightmagazine.com

15 of the best space and astronomy audiobooks

Celebrate our 200th issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine - try 8 issues for just £20 today!. These days there appears to be no end to the range of space and astronomy books or podcasts available on the subject of all things cosmic, enabling readers and listeners alike to discover more about the Universe and humanity’s exploration of it.
ENTERTAINMENT
skyatnightmagazine.com

14 amazing space and astronomy discoveries of the 21st century so far

Celebrate our 200th issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine - try 8 issues for just £20 today!. There’s a vivid memory I have, of sitting around Patrick Moore’s dining room table and discussing the idea for what later became BBC Sky at Night Magazine. One of...
ASTRONOMY
honolulumagazine.com

We Tried It: Astronomy Party with Stargazers of Hawai‘i

What: A private stargazing show with an expert astronomer. Who: A group of families with kids ranging in age from 2 to 10 years. “Friday Night Lights” took on a whole new meaning for us one fall evening when we gathered with our friends and their kids for a crash course in stargazing from local astronomer and NASA ambassador Nick Bradley. He and I had agreed on the best date and location from which to see the planets. It had to be away from the glare of city lights (a must for sky viewing) and it had to be convenient for everyone who attended as guests of our party, hosted by Stargazers of Hawai‘i.
ASTRONOMY
ospreyobserver.com

Former Chemistry Teacher Shares New Astronomy Hobby

When COVID-19 lockdowns went into effect in 2020, many of us turned to Netflix and Hulu to while away the hours and stem the tide of boredom. For FishHawk resident Les Gatechair, he used the time to foster a hobby that has become a passion. Gatechair, who was living in Pinellas County at the time and working as a high school chemistry teacher, said when schools stopped meeting in person, he became bored.
ASTRONOMY
pilot.com

Meet Venus, Earth’s Hot Twin During Astronomy Days

Venus is Earth’s closest planetary neighbor and has a similar size and density to Earth, leading many to refer to the two planets as sisters or twins. But since Venus is perpetually shrouded in thick, yellowish clouds of sulfuric acid that trap heat, its surface temperatures are hot enough to melt lead (around 900 degrees Fahrenheit).
ASTRONOMY
WRAL

Astronomy Days at the Museum of Natural Sciences

Astronomy Days returns to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Monday, Jan. 24 – Sunday, Jan. 30. All events are free Free, but registration is required at Astronomy Days. This year's theme focuses on Venus, Earth's closest planetary neighbor and has a similar size and density to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
petapixel.com

New Hubble Photos Show How in Astronomy, Perspective Matters

The Hubble Space Telescope, while soon to be succeeded by the James Webb Space Telescope, continues to capture important images of the universe. In two recent images, perspective plays an important role in how these galaxies appear. The Truth Behind This Cosmic Duo. Earlier this month, Hubble captured an unusual...
ASTRONOMY
Sonoma Index Tribune

RFO wants to ‘spark’ kids’ interest in astronomy

The Robert Ferguson Observatory has launched the 37th year of its Striking Sparks competition, a program that awards telescopes to Sonoma County students to promote science education and interest in astronomy. The deadline to apply is Feb. 26. Robert Ferguson, the observatory’s namesake, founded the Striking Sparks program in 1985...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
williamsrecord.com

Astronomy professor, students view eclipse over Antarctica

In the early morning of Dec. 4, 2021, Chair and Professor of Astronomy Jay Pasachoff, along with students Peter Knowlton ’21.5 and Anna Tosolini ’23, flew over Antarctica in a chartered Boeing 787. For just under two tense minutes, they took photos out of the plane windows with borrowed Nikon cameras from the College library, capturing a total solar eclipse.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Unistellar’s Plans for Science and Astronomy in 2022

Unistellar’s eVscope has proven its ability to do serious astronomy, with more to come in 2022. There’s a revolution underway in how amateur astronomers contribute to modern astronomy. Smartscopes—telescopes controlled remotely via tablets or smartphones—are making there way into the modern amateur telescope market and out into the field. These have the ability to not only bring deep-sky astronomy to light-polluted urbanites, but to lower the bar for entry into deep-sky astrophotography. One of the leading manufacturers of smartscopes is Unistellar. First offered as a Kickstarter project in 2017, Unistellar’s line now includes the eVscope eQuinox, and the new eVscope2.
ASTRONOMY
daytonatimes.com

Learn about solar astronomy at the DeLand Library

Once worshiped as a deity, the sun is an ever-changing, hot ball of plasma that produces enough energy to sustain life on Earth. And now, you can get a close-up look at this heavenly body. Join Derek Demeter, director of the Emil Buehler Planetarium, for a free telescope viewing from...
DELAND, FL
Space.com

Famous astronomers: How these scientists shaped astronomy

Throughout human history, astronomers have helped people understand what they see in the night sky. These famous astronomers — many of them great scientists who mastered many fields — explained space phenomena with varying degrees of accuracy. Over the centuries, a geocentric view of the universe — with...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

‘Tug of war’ between Earth, Moon and Sun could be driving tectonic plate movements

The tectonic plates making up the rigid shell of the Earth are always moving, impacting life on our planet in various ways.These huge plates may move slowly, but they create many of the Earth’s unique topographical features such as mountains, chasms, individual islands, archipelagoes and ocean trenches – all on a continental scale.Earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis, however, are all also the result of the constant flux of the lithosphere – the rocky crust and the upper part of the mantle.An average tectonic plate may move around 40mm a year – roughly the same speed as a fingernail grows – while...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Never-before-seen black hole discovered in Andromeda galaxy

Astronomers have discovered a black hole unlike any other, one of the only confirmed ‘intermediate-mass black holes’ – an object that has long been sought by scientists.This particular black hole, at one hundred thousand solar masses, is smaller than the black holes at the centre of galaxies but larger than those that are born when stars explode.“We have very good detections of the biggest, stellar-mass black holes up to 100 times the size of our sun, and supermassive black holes at the centres of galaxies that are millions of times the size of our sun, but there aren’t any measurements...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE

