Astronomy Tea Talk

The tectonic plates making up the rigid shell of the Earth are always moving, impacting life on our planet in various ways.These huge plates may move slowly, but they create many of the Earth’s unique topographical features such as mountains, chasms, individual islands, archipelagoes and ocean trenches – all on a continental scale.Earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis, however, are all also the result of the constant flux of the lithosphere – the rocky crust and the upper part of the mantle.An average tectonic plate may move around 40mm a year – roughly the same speed as a fingernail grows – while...
Comments / 0