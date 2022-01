100 Thieves officially signs Team Liquid’s ec1s and FaZe Clan’s BabyJ to complete their Valorant roster. Finalizing the roster with these two new acquisitions, they will be playing alongside the main trio of the team. These players are Ethan “Ethan” Arnold, Spencer “Hiko” Martin, and Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk. Ec1s will take on the in-game leading role, where he will call the plays of the team. Both him and BabyJ specialize in Agents that take the Controller and Sentinel roles. The trio will stick to their current roles, having a constant Sova and/or Skye in the team by Ethan and Hiko, and a primary duelist by Asuna.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO