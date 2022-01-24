Logan Wilson headed to AFC Championship, Josh Allen suffers heartbreaking loss

LARAMIE – Josh Allen had to sit on the sideline with a helpless feeling and watch Patrick Mahomes march down the field in overtime.

Logan Wilson will at least have an opportunity to try to slow down the Kansas City superstar.

The Natrona County graduate and former Wyoming standout led Cincinnati with eight tackles, including a stop of Derrick Henry on a key fourth-down conversion attempt, during the Bengals’ 19-16 victory over the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wilson’s interception of Ryan Tannehill with 28 seconds remaining set up Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal that sent the Bengals to the AFC Championship to face Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“I just felt like that game wasn’t over; it wasn’t going to overtime,” Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said. “Something big was going to happen there. Logan just has a knack for finding those balls whether he’s the one that just takes it away or gets them on the tips. He’s done it all year.”

Wilson led the Bengals with 100 tackles and four interceptions in the regular season and has racked up 20 tackles and the game-changing interception during the postseason run.

Now the playmaking linebacker from Casper will try to help slow down Mahomes, who passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chiefs to a breathtaking 42-36 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

“That was the first thing I said in the locker room, I said, ‘Dude, we’re one game away. One game,’” Wilson said after Cincinnati advanced to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1988.

The Chiefs will host the Bengals with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

Wilson thought he might be headed to Buffalo to face former teammate Josh Allen.

The former UW quarterback did everything in his power to make that happen for the Bills, passing for 329 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 68 yards.

But after Allen’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with 13 seconds remaining, Buffalo’s defense allowed Mahomes to get Harrison Butker in position for a 49-yard field goal as time expired.

The Chiefs won the coin toss and Allen never touched the ball in overtime as Mahomes marched down the field and hit Travis Kelce for the 8-yard score to end one of the greatest playoff games in NFL history.

“It was tough to be in that moment,” Allen told the Athletic. “I have a lot of respect for Pat. He throws a winning touchdown, and he comes straight over and finds me. To be in that situation and to do that, that was pretty cool of him. Obviously, it just sucks the way it happened. We wanted to win that game and had our opportunities.

“I was taking it all in and holding on to that feeling and making sure that we don’t feel like this again. Back-to-back years in the same spot, it’s tough to take in, but it’s part of the game; it’s part of the learning process. We’ve got to use this and figure out how to be better and how to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during the Divisional round:

Mark Nzeocha, linebacker, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with one tackle during the 49ers’ 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Nzeocha, who was signed late in the regular season, will play in the NFC Championship.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Not activated from the practice squad for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Los Angeles will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday at SoFi Stadium (4:30 p.m., FOX).

Brian Hill, running back, San Francisco 49ers: Not activated from the practice squad for the 49ers’ win over the Packers.

Tanner Gentry, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills: Not activated from the practice squad for the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs.

Austin Fort, tight end, Tennessee Titans: Not activated from the practice squad for the Titans’ loss to the Bengals.