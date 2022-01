Covid-19 tests taken by travellers have little to no impact on the spread of new coronavirus variants, recent analysis shows.To contain the spread of a new variant like Omicron, new restrictions would have be imposed within one day of the strain first being imported to a country, according to research from Edge Health and Oxera, two specialist research consultancies that work with the NHS.If introduced on day one, the modelling shows, travel restrictions could delay the peak of a new variant’s spread by between two and eight days.However, the impact of travel restrictions reduced for each day they were delayed,...

