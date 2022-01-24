ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Sustainable transportation

By Article by Maddy Lauria
the University of Delaware
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs world leaders gathered in the United Kingdom this fall to address the climate crisis, a team of researchers at the University of Delaware prepared to produce the next generation of sustainably minded engineers. Thanks to $420,000 in funding from the National Science Foundation Division of Engineering Education, the...

www.udel.edu

Comments / 0

Related
federalnewsnetwork.com

Climate change and sustainable procurement

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Steve Schooner, Nash & Cibinic professor of procurement law at The George Washington University Law School, joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion on climate change, sustainable procurement strategies, and expectations for changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR).
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Branded Sustainability Platforms

The Jamii platform is Coca-Cola's new sustainability initiative. The platform was recently launched to represent regional environmental, social, and governance strategies in Africa. Coca-Cola anchored its plans to preserve water, manage waste, and empower women and youth economically with help from the Jamii platform. According to Coca-Cola's Africa president Bruno...
ENVIRONMENT
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Pharmactive Reveals Sustainability Program

Madrid, Spain—Pharmactive Bioactive has unveiled its long-term sustainability program emphasizing fair-trade, boosting local women’s workforces, reducing energy consumption and waste through upcycling, and promoting crops that support biodiversity, and has certified its Environmental Management System according to ISO 14001:2015, according to a press release. “Spain is scattered with...
ENVIRONMENT
Wyoming News

#18. National Transportation Safety Board

- 2020 employee engagement score: 81.3 (17.8% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 75.4 - One-year score change: +5.9 - Agency workforce size: small Every civil aviation accident on American soil, as well as major accidents in other types of transportation, are investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Its 400 employees have backgrounds in transportation and administrative support. Its scores in effective leadership, support for diversity, and pay are higher than other similarly sized agencies.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Science And Technology#Biomedical Engineering#Research University#Ud
Sourcing Journal

Sustainability in Fashion: Checking the Facts

Transparency has become a top priority for brands today as they adapt to the growing demand for sustainability disclosures. But while sharing supply chain details is a smart brand positioning move, companies must be diligent in disseminating reliable information. “Brands have brought in this consumer curiosity, so bravo to them for doing that,” said Kathleen Grevers, director of education, global programming at Fashion Revolution, during a panel discussion at the 2nd annual Supima Harvest Symposium moderated by Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. “However…brands need to understand what they mean when they do say ‘sustainability,’ what they mean when they...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Offshore wind farms could help capture carbon from air and store it long-term, saving money – a geophysicist explains how

Off the Massachusetts and New York coasts, developers are preparing to build the United States’ first federally approved utility-scale offshore wind farms – 74 turbines in all that could power 470,000 homes. More than a dozen other offshore wind projects are awaiting approval along the Eastern Seaboard. By 2030, the Biden administration’s goal is to have 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy flowing, enough to power more than 10 million homes. Replacing fossil fuel-based energy with clean energy like wind power is essential to holding off the worsening effects of climate change. But that transition isn’t happening fast enough to stop...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Gates Foundation expands board following Bill, Melinda split

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday it will add four members to its board of trustees, a first for the Seattle-based philanthropic giant whose decision making has been guided by very few hands since its incorporation in 2000.The foundation said it would search for new trustees in July after its two co-chairs and trustees — Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates -- announced their divorce.Wednesday's announcement means the global charitable group will now have six people to guide its work and its $50 billion endowment. However, Gates and French Gates will continue to have additional authority as co-chairs...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
wateronline.com

What Is Sustainable Flocculation And What Are Sustainable Flocculants?

In most standard drinking water and wastewater treatment systems, there is a flocculation process that is used to reduce the concentrations of solids within the effluent stream. This particular process makes use of substances that aid in the clumping together of suspended particles among other contaminants in a clarifier system.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hot stuff: Lab hits milestone on long road to fusion power

With 192 lasers and temperatures more than three times hotter than the center of the sun, scientists hit — at least for a fraction of a second — a key milestone on the long road toward nearly pollution-free fusion energy. Researchers at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself — a major feat because fusion requires such high temperatures and pressures that it easily fizzles out. The ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat, by smooshing...
INDUSTRY
ArchDaily

An Architectural Language Shaped by Sustainability

With its quantifiable objectives and measurable performance, sustainability often passes as a technological challenge. Its primary language is that of data, equipment, and engineered systems, most often translated into a hyper-technologized layer hidden within a design upholding pre-existing aesthetic norms. As architecture is the image of society at one moment in time, how does the focus on sustainability translate into architectural language, further legitimatizing the efforts to establish an equitable relationship with the environment? Architecture serves as an expression of attitudes, and since sustainability has become a fundamental value, it is worth looking at whether or not it has produced an aesthetic transformation.
DESIGN
The Independent

Scientists break through major milestone in harnessing fusion energy

Scientists have made a major stride towards turning fusion energy into a viable energy source.The research could allow for the creation of a whole new kind of sustainable energy source that in turn could revolutionise the way we power our world.Nuclear fusion is perhaps best known as the process that powers stars. Researchers hope that it could be brought down to Earth, and harnessed as a sustainable source of power.But creating it in laboratories has proven difficult. It uses far more energy than it produces, and so remains largely useless at a large scale.Now scientists say they have successfully...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

#27. Department of Energy

- 2020 employee engagement score: 75.4 (9.3% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 68.2 - One-year score change: +7.2 - Agency workforce size: midsize This agency is charged with “advancing the energy, environmental, and nuclear security” of the nation, as well as encouraging innovations in science and technology and providing environmental cleanup related to nuclear weapons. It needs a variety of scientific and technical professionals to conduct its work. The agency has seen rising employee engagement scores since 2014.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

#12. National Science Foundation

- 2020 employee engagement score: 84.2 (22% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 75.7 - One-year score change: +8.5 - Agency workforce size: midsize The National Science Foundation promotes scientific progress and provides funding for research at colleges and universities. While it employs scientists and engineers, the agency also consists of program administrators, directors, public affairs and communications professionals, and business operations experts. As a workplace, the National Science Foundation’s strengths include support for work-life programs and high standards of integrity, according to a 2019 employee survey.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

#30. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

- 2020 employee engagement score: 74.5 (8% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 70 - One-year score change: +4.5 - Agency workforce size: midsize The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is responsible for regulating commercial nuclear power plants and the use of radioactive materials for other purposes, like medicine. It primarily recruits engineers, scientists, and security experts. Employees feel their work is connected to the goals of the agency and that they have protection from job-related health and safety hazards, according to a 2019 survey.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Food waste

- Total waste generated 2018: 63.1 million tons (+417.5% change since 1960) - Total sent to landfill: 35.3 million tons (55.9% of total waste generated, +189.2% change since 1960) - Total recycled: 2.6 million tons (4.1% of total waste generated, increase from 0 tons in 1960) - Total combusted: 7.6 million tons (12.0% of total...
ENVIRONMENT
panoramanow.com

The 4 Most Sustainable Transportation Methods

Although cars are the most prevalent form of transportation in the United States, they’re also incredibly harmful to the environment. With climate change becoming more and more of a global concern, we’ve compiled a list of the four most sustainable transportation methods to help reduce your carbon footprint.
TRAFFIC
departures.com

A Sustainable Future

UP UNTIL A couple of years ago, I’d never heard the term “greenwashing” or given the notion much thought. The term, now ubiquitous in marketing and PR speak, is typically employed to describe companies that misleadingly market themselves and their products as environmentally friendly. Proclaiming a property environmentally friendly often proves to be a corporate game of smoke and mirrors that, on close examination, doesn’t always necessitate ethical business practices or involve anything other than virtue signaling with a minimal amount of follow-through.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy