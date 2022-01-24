‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Producers And Cast Explain Stardates And More From “Time Amok”

Star Trek: Prodigy returns his week with its latest episode, "First Con-tact." Following last week's epic, Easter egg-filled tribute episode, the latest Star Trek: Prodigy sees the Protostar crew engaging in a longstanding Star Trek tradition by embarking on a first contact mission. Things do not go to plan -- or at least not to the plan that most of them thought they were enacting. But while the crew is planetside, Hologram Janeway continues her investigation into the fate of the Starfleet officers previously operating aboard the Protostar. She doesn't remember that crew, captained by Chakotay, the real Janeway's former first officer aboard the USS Voyager. However, examining the recently recovered recording of them in action may have revealed a clue to their fate. SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "First Con-tact."

