ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Producers And Cast Explain Stardates And More From “Time Amok”

trekmovie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eighth episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, “Time Amok,” ventured into Star Trek’s time anomaly sub-genre. Since then, Paramount+ and the team behind the show have revealed more insights into the episode and explained a Stardate mystery. Prodigy Stardate mystery. Prodigy‘s time setting has been said...

trekmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes On Whether The Whole Next Generation Cast Could Still Reunite On Picard

Star Trek: Picard is a treat for many fans of The Next Generation, especially those who never believed Patrick Stewart would return to the franchise. Now, he’s back, and as fans may remember, he and Star Trek mastermind Alex Kurtzman once spoke about a desire to incorporate the entire principal cast of TNG into the series if they could. It’s an ambitious goal and one that I recently asked Jonathan Frakes about the logistics of it happening.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Offers First Clue to Chakotay's Fate

Star Trek: Prodigy returns his week with its latest episode, "First Con-tact." Following last week's epic, Easter egg-filled tribute episode, the latest Star Trek: Prodigy sees the Protostar crew engaging in a longstanding Star Trek tradition by embarking on a first contact mission. Things do not go to plan -- or at least not to the plan that most of them thought they were enacting. But while the crew is planetside, Hologram Janeway continues her investigation into the fate of the Starfleet officers previously operating aboard the Protostar. She doesn't remember that crew, captained by Chakotay, the real Janeway's former first officer aboard the USS Voyager. However, examining the recently recovered recording of them in action may have revealed a clue to their fate. SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "First Con-tact."
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Watch: Kate Mulgrew Explains The Leadership Lesson Of “First Con-tact” From ‘Prodigy’

The seventh episode of Star Trek: Prodigy featured the introduction of a new character: DaiMon Nandi, a Ferengi captain who raised Dal before (unbeknownst to him) she sold him to the Chimerium mine on Tars Lamora. Paramount+ has released some videos taking a closer look at the episode, including the lessons learned through this introduction. Plus we have more from Kate Mulgrew and the team behind the episode.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Star Trek: Picard’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Casting Revealed In Season 2 Trailer

The fans asked for it and Whoopi Goldberg has obliged. Goldberg is returning to the Star Trek universe in season 2 of Paramount+’s Picard, reprising the role of Guinan in multiple episodes. She played the El-Aurian bar hostess on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1988 to 1993. “I’m going to need some tea: Earl Grey, piping hot,” she says to an emotional Picard (Patrick Stewart) in the first trailer for the season premiering on March 3 above. Stewart invited Goldberg to join him in the new series while visiting her ABC talk show The View in Jan. 2020 while promoting the Season 1 premiere. “I’m...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
Angus Imrie
CinemaBlend

Star Trek's John De Lancie Explains How Q Has Matured By Picard Season 2

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is on the way, and with its arrival comes a long-awaited reunion between Jean-Luc Picard and Q. The latter's return to the franchise means chaos for the titular character and friends like Seven of Nine and, while that’s nothing new for the character, John de Lancie recently indicated there will be changes with his character. Fans can expect a more mature Q here, which is a bit surprising.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Review: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Learns Its Lesson In “First Con-tact”

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episode 7 – Debuted Thursday, January 13, 2022. “First Con-tact” is a solid, simple cautionary tale that introduces some core elements of Star Trek mythology with a mix of mirth and melancholy. WARNING: Spoilers below!. RECAP. “Nice to meet you?”. As Holo Janeway...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Amok#Paramount#Drerinmac
Den of Geek

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Reboots the Best Type of Time Travel

In Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Bones (Deforest Kelley) reminds Kirk (William Shatner) — and the audience — about how the crew of the classic Enterprise has traveled back in time before. “Sure, slingshot around the sun. If you pick up enough speed you’re in time-warp. If you don’t, you’re fried.” And now in Star Trek: Picard Season 2, this classic, and wonderfully suspenseful version of time travel is finally back. No Guardian of Forever. No time crystals. Just slingshotting around the sun like a bunch of maniacs. Here’s what that means and why it’s awesome…
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy covers a dark theme in First Con-Tact

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Star Trek: Prodigy episode 7, “First Con-Tact”. Star Trek: Prodigy is a children’s series that introduces young ones to Star Trek and its concepts. Even so, it can have dark themes that might prove a bit unsettling to some kids. The seventh episode, “First Con-Tact” introduces one that is particularly disturbing when Dal runs into DaiMon Nandi, the Ferengi who raised him. (StarTrek.com has the full recap.)
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Science
trekmovie.com

Podcast: All Access Star Trek Follows Its Prime Directive To Talk ‘Section 31’ And “First Con-tact” From ‘Prodigy’

Tony and Laurie report that production on season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is back up and running after a brief Covid break, then discuss the upcoming Picard audio drama starring Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan. They talk about Discovery‘s nomination for a Make-up Guild Award (and a bit of Trek’s Emmy history) and a recent interview with Shazad Latif where he was asked about the status of the Section 31 show. They wrap up the news with a plug for the TrekTalks livestream event to benefit the Hollywood Food Coalition happening this weekend.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy’s “First Con-tact” does something no other episode has

Star Trek: Prodigy delivered a first during “First Con-tact”. We thought we saw it all as fans, but Star Trek: Prodigy is challenging that notion. Fans of Star Trek have seen so much in their time watching the series. All sorts of great moments, like births of new characters, beloved characters getting married, fan-favorite characters being killed-off, ….salamander lizard babies….So it hasn’t all been good, but we’ve seen it all.
TV SERIES
StarTrek.com

Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - First Con-tact

The last episode of Star Trek: Prodigy closed with some shocking revelations — the ship did have a previous crew, captained by none other than Chakotay, and things ended badly. Not only that, but it’s quite unclear how the ship ended up where it did and when it did, considering 17 years ago, The Diviner was looking for the U.S.S. Protostar before the ship even launched. It looks like there might be some time travel involved here.
TV & VIDEOS
trekmovie.com

First Look At April 2022 Star Trek Comics From IDW

IDW has just released their April 2022 solicitations with synopses and covers for all their titles. There will be three new Trek titles for the month, including new issues from the upcoming Adventures in the 32nd Century and Alien Spotlight series. New April 2022 Star Trek comics. Star Trek: Ferengi.
COMICS
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’, ‘Dune’ & ‘The Sandman’ Stars Join Hulu Original Drama ‘Washington Black’, Filming To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve and A Discovery Of Witches star Edward Bluemel, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomer Eddie Karanja (After Ever After) have joined Sterling K. Brown, Iola Evans and Ernest Kingsley Jr as series regulars in Hulu drama series Washington Black, we can reveal. Hulu has ordered the sprawling nine-episode limited drama straight to series with filming due to begin next month for producer 20th Television. The show will follow an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a globe-trotting journey of identity after fleeing a Barbados sugar plantation aboard a flying machine in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother. Brit Karanja will play the ‘Young...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy used an obscure reference to create Murf

Murf was created for Star Trek: Prodigy using an obscure reference. Murf is the cutest little…well, we don’t know yet, on Star Trek: Prodigy. Is it a slug? Couldn’t be. Much too cute for that. Sentient silly putty or a unique alien race that has yet to be identified in Star Trek lore? Have we even heard or seen anything like Murf before? Well, yes and no.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy