ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

City of Killeen participates in annual homeless count program this week

Killeen, Texas
Killeen, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avkPx_0duFXAtQ00

City partners with group for survey to improve understanding of their needs, circumstances

KILLEEN, Texas (Jan. 24, 2022) – The City of Killeen will take part in an annual, coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas on Thursday, Jan. 27. In association with the Texas Homeless Network, volunteers from the community will conduct the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count.

The Point-In-Time count is a census of all homeless persons. Cities nationwide will be participating in similar counts this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Over the course of 24 hours, trained volunteers will conduct and survey individuals who are staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered locations (outdoor encampments, streets, cars and other places not meant for habitation) in our community. Areas have been identified as possible locations of potential persons who are experiencing homelessness and those areas will be the focus of the count. This count will provide a “snapshot” of the number of people experiencing homelessness.

The PIT Count will improve our understanding of the needs and circumstances of the people experiencing homelessness in our community. The short survey will provide us with key data on gender, age, ethnicity, veteran status and more. Results from the PIT Count will be publicly available and we will use the results to improve our response to homelessness.

If you’d like more information, please visit https://www.thn.org/texas-balance-state-continuum-care/data/pit-count-and-hic/. The PIT Count lead is Rashawn Smith. Please contact our office if you’d like to speak with her.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. ‘distinct possibility’

MOSCOW (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February. The Kremlin likewise sounded a grim note, saying it saw “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after the U.S. this week again rejected Russia’s main demands.
POTUS
The Hill

READ: Justices reflect on Breyer's tenure amid retirement

Supreme Court justices on Thursday offered personal reflections on the nearly 28-year tenure of Justice Stephen Breyer following his retirement announcement. Breyer said he plans to leave after the high court's current term ends and after his successor is confirmed by the Senate. Fellow liberal justices as well as the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute

Spotify said Wednesday that it has agreed to remove Neil Young's music after the famed singer-songwriter said he wouldn't share the platform with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young, 76, said in an open letter to...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Killeen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Killeen, TX
Society
Killeen, TX
Government
CBS News

Suspect who allegedly shot 3 officers in Houston is barricaded in home, police chief says

Police are searching for a suspect after three officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, the city's police department tweeted. All three officers are in stable condition. The incident began at around 2:40 p.m. local time when officers responded to a home for a reported disturbance, Police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday evening at a news conference. The suspect fled in a gray car, leading police on a chase that ended when the suspect crashed.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Persons#Homelessness#Hud#Volunteers#Veteran
CNN

Rate hikes are coming: What does that mean for you?

New York (CNN Business) — The Covid era of free money is coming to an end. After dropping interest rates to zero in March 2020 to revive the economy, the Federal Reserve is shifting gears and going into inflation-fighting mode. Fed officials indicated Wednesday they plan to raise interest...
BUSINESS
Killeen, Texas

Killeen, Texas

84
Followers
313
Post
1000
Views
ABOUT

Killeen is directly adjacent to the main cantonment of Fort Hood. Its economy depends on the activities of the post, and the soldiers and their families stationed there. It is known as a military "boom town" because of its rapid growth and high influx of soldiers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy