City of Killeen participates in annual homeless count program this week

City partners with group for survey to improve understanding of their needs, circumstances

KILLEEN, Texas (Jan. 24, 2022) – The City of Killeen will take part in an annual, coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas on Thursday, Jan. 27. In association with the Texas Homeless Network, volunteers from the community will conduct the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count.

The Point-In-Time count is a census of all homeless persons. Cities nationwide will be participating in similar counts this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Over the course of 24 hours, trained volunteers will conduct and survey individuals who are staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered locations (outdoor encampments, streets, cars and other places not meant for habitation) in our community. Areas have been identified as possible locations of potential persons who are experiencing homelessness and those areas will be the focus of the count. This count will provide a “snapshot” of the number of people experiencing homelessness.

The PIT Count will improve our understanding of the needs and circumstances of the people experiencing homelessness in our community. The short survey will provide us with key data on gender, age, ethnicity, veteran status and more. Results from the PIT Count will be publicly available and we will use the results to improve our response to homelessness.

If you’d like more information, please visit https://www.thn.org/texas-balance-state-continuum-care/data/pit-count-and-hic/. The PIT Count lead is Rashawn Smith. Please contact our office if you’d like to speak with her.