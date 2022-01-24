ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Snow Beach' coming to Colorado ski resort

By By Seth Boster
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
An exclusive, seaside scene is taking over a snowy mountainside in Colorado.

A retail and experience brand launched in this 75th season of Aspen Snowmass, ASPENX recently announced Snow Beach, what it calls "a one-of-a-kind club" on the highest reaches of Aspen Mountain." For couples or groups able to fork over between $300 and $4,800, they'll be treated to a live DJ, bottle service and apres bites, all from the comfort of lounge chairs and cabanas.

Rather than an ocean, they'll have views of the Elk Mountains. And rather than trunks and bikinis, they'd be wise to bundle up near 11,200 feet.

The idea, according to a news release, is "to experience Aspen's famous hospitality and natural beauty with a playful twist." In the release, the fine art photographer who conceptualized Snow Beach said he drew inspiration from the clubs of South Beach, Miami. Gray Malin wants customers "to step into a whimsical Gray Malin photograph where they can take their own pictures and create their own unique memories of Aspen."

A six-weekend run is slated for Snow Beach, starting Feb. 18 and ending March 27. Reservations at aspenx.com.

