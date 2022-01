After successfully defending his heavyweight title for the first time, Francis Ngannou revealed that he was fighting to remind people of his ability. The scenes of UFC 270 are still very fresh in the minds of MMA fans around the world. The first PPV of UFC of this year turned out to be an immense event. The headline bout between Ngannou and Ciryl Gane was a tremendous showdown of skills, technique, and fighting spirit of the fighters. Gane did put a good challenge in front of Champion and became the second fighter after Stipe Miocic to survive five rounds with the ‘ Predator’. But it wasn’t enough for the Frenchman to dethrone Ngannou from the championship position.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO