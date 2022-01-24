TREK THE TRAILS THIS WINTERVAL

January 24, 2022 - The public is invited to warm up with a family-friendly, 6-mile bike ride along the Pufferbelly Trail as part of the Winterval 2022 event in downtown Fort Wayne. We’ll depart from the Lawton Park parking lot (1900 N. Clinton St.) on the south side of 4th Street and ride to Franke Park and back on Saturday, January 29 at 1:00 p.m. Helmets are recommended. This is a FREE event and does not require registration, however, it is weather dependent. Winterval event cancellations will be posted on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Contact Greenways Program Manager Neil Miller at 260-427-6228 with any questions.

The Fort Wayne Area Trails Network consists of nearly 129 miles of trails, with 97.4 miles inside City limits. Most of the trails in City limits are planned, designed, constructed and maintained by the City of Fort Wayne, under the leadership of Mayor Tom Henry.