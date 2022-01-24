Extension Service seeking input on in-home COVID test use

Whether you’re dealing with a manufacturer’s warranty or a product protection plan, most provide coverage for a set period of time. Auto warranties usually last for either a certain number of years or until you reach a certain mileage, whichever comes first. Manufacturer warranties on electronics can last anywhere from 60 days to a year, while appliance warranties typically cover repairs for one or two years. If you expect a product to work well for many years, you might want to consider extending your coverage with a product protection plan. Just be sure your expectation of how long the product will last lines up with the manufacturer’s track record.
