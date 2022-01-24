Extension Service seeking input on in-home COVID test use

Every home is now able to get four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government. But when is it best to use them?. The home kits are antigen tests, which are not as sensitive as the PCR tests performed by labs but are still a good indicator of an infection. Testing is important to keep from spreading the coronavirus to anyone who may be at higher risk of serious illness.

HAZLETON, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO